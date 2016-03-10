Imran Khan gets another tattoo, see pic

Actor Imran Khan, who is currently holidaying in Los Angeles with wife Avantika and baby daughter Imara, got himself inked. The actor posted a selfie, from the tattoo studio, after getting it done.

Imran captioned the image as, “This may sting a little”.

‘Katti Batti’ actor also has a super cute footprint tattoo on his chest. The footprints are that of his little daughter.

The couple’s Instagram feed is already giving us major holiday goals, as the duo along with their daughter are seen to be having lots of fun.

