Improvising lines is natural for any actor: Guest Iin London actor Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who improvised his lines while shooting for his forthcoming film Guest Iin London, says improvising is natural for actors. Karthik Aaryan is best known for his movie Pyaar ka Punchanama which was a comic movie based on how girlfriends behave with their boyfriends.

After the release of the trailer for Guest In London, Kartik has been showered with positive responses from everywhere. Kartik said in a statement: “I love the comedy genre. It is such a good space to be in. I like that I have done films that make people laugh. Improvising is natural for any actor. We have ideas and share it with the director and if he likes it, it becomes part of the film.” He will be seen with actor Paresh Rawal in the film.

Kartik had a lot of praise for his senior, Paresh Rawal and said, “I’ve learnt a lot from him, and it has helped me have a different approach towards my craft, especially comedy, which will reflect in my performance in Guest In London. The film strikes a balance between good content and factors that appeal to the masses.”

“Paresh ji has been more than amazing. His off-screen humour translates on-screen, and that is the best part about him. He even goes out of his way to help his co-stars deliver the best that they can. I’m so glad to have had him as my mentor on this comical journey called Guest Iin London,” He also said. Guest Iin London, directed by Ashwni Dhir, is slated to release on June 16.

