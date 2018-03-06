I’m totally indisciplined, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan. Aamir Khan will be next seen in Thugs of Hindostan.

Actor Aamir Khan, often known as Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, says he is “totally indisciplined” in real life, but his work brings out the discipline in him. The actor-producer on Monday launched his friend and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s pilot wife-turned-author Manjeet Hirani’s book titled How To Be Human here.

The book talks about how people can learn from animals around them. In the book, Manjeet has mentioned how her pet dog Buddy Hirani is very disciplined when it comes to his diet. On discipline in his own life, Aamir told the media, “Actually, I am not disciplined at all. I am totally indisciplined. The only thing that gets me to be disciplined is my work so if I was not an actor and not in this field, I would have been the most indisciplined person.

“The only reason I am disciplined is because my work requires me to be so. Otherwise, I am not disciplined. I know it’s very hard for people to imagine that… But this is the fact and people who are close to me know that and they know how indisciplined I am. The only thing is work that pulls me back to track and makes me do what I have to do.”

Aamir, who was the voice of Pluto the dog in Bollywood film Dil Dhadakne Do, admits there’s a lot people can learn from pets. “It’s so true that actually we can learn so much not only from our own pets but from animals around us because they are really less judgmental than we are.

“We are very judgmental on many things and for many reasons which you don’t need to be. Whereas, an animal is also judgmental but on a very few things. They are judgmental about their survival… Like if a deer is walking in Forest, he would be judgmental towards a tiger thinking ‘He will eat me’, whereas we are judgmental on so many levels all the time.”

Aamir also said he rarely thinks beyond the present. “I live in the now and I never have long-term plans. It’s always about what I am to do right now.”

“I have also realised that no matter what I am doing right now, my entire focus is on that one thing — whether it is eating, meeting somebody, watching a film, shooting a film or a discussion with someone. Whatever I am doing at time, I am fully into that.

“Nothing else distracts me from that. So, for me, it comes naturally. I don’t think of the future. Sometimes I multitask when I need to, but I don’t enjoy that,” he added.

