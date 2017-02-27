Shah Rukh says he could have done one more film with Yash ji. Shah Rukh says he could have done one more film with Yash ji.

I’m not well mannered, just well brought up by the film industry: Shah Rukh Khan

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to turn around any dull ceremony with his eloquence and wit, which by now has become his middle name of sorts. At the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony, just when the audience had enough of Shatrughan Sinha’s amusing attempt to turn the event into a political rally and Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu governor Vidyasagar Rao’s “suggestions” to Bollywood, came the Raees star’s turn to speak, and he proved the adage, save the best for the last, true.

From admitting that he was attracted to veteran actor Jayaprada, flirting with Rekha to sharing his sentiments about filmmaker Yash Chopra and the Hindi film industry, Shah Rukh’s words ended the evening on an exhilarating note.

Here are some of the memorable things that the winner of the National Yash Chopra Memorial Award, Shah Rukh Khan said:

I had the hots for Jayaprada

Jayaprada heaped praise on Shah Rukh while recalling an incident of when he came to meet her regarding a movie that ultimately didn’t happen. SRK quipped that he visited her because he found her “extremely good-looking”. “I have to say, as inappropriate as it may sound, all my young life, I had the hots for you. I never got the opportunity to say that. You have recalled sweet and good things – about me coming to your house… But I found you extremely good looking. I am getting carried away. Governor sahib is here so, I shouldn’t say this,” Shah Rukh said as the audience erupted into laughter.

It’s the saddest moment of my life to get rakhi tied from Rekha

As he received the award by the Governor, Rekha, who was the recipient last year, made him wear a gold bracelet as a part of the ritual. The diva also recounted one of her memories with Shah Rukh, when they were travelling together for a show and the young, excited actor woke her up and asked her to see the sunset from the window of the plane.

Returning the compliments that Rekha showered on him, Shah Rukh, with his trademark sense of humour said, “This is a very special night for me and I will start by saying that this is the last thing that I expected – to get a rakhi tied by Rekha. This has to be the saddest moment of my life. When she was recounting that I woke her up in the plane saying that please watch the sunset, I wanted to tell her, ‘Kaun namakool sunset dikha raha tha jaaneman aapko! Hum aapse baat karna chah rahe the, aapki shakal dekhna chah rahe the. I wasn’t showing you the sunset, baby, not at all. Today, God has punished me. As much as I didn’t want you to see the sunset, but chat with me and allow me to look into your eyes and tell you how much I love you, you have tied rakhi to me.”

I could have done one more film with Yash Ji

Moving on, Shah Rukh narrated a few of his personal episodes with Yash Chopra, with whom he had the most successful partnership on screen. Yash Chopra was also a father figure to him. Shah Rukh shared that during one of the shoots outdoor with him, the filmmaker told him something, which has always stayed with him.

“He told me, ‘The way an actor behaves on an outdoor shoot says a lot about his or her nature. You don’t get to know about them while shooting in Mumbai. You are quite sincere on outdoor schedules,'” When the actor asked his director the reason behind the praise, Yash had said, ‘You come really late to shootings in Mumbai, in outdoors at least you come on time!’

The 51-year-old actor also spoke about how he never went to Kashmir until Yash Chopra asked him to, as Jab Tak Hai Jaan was supposed to be shot there. Shah Rukh’s reason for not visiting Kashmir was personal, his father had told him not to visit the valley ever without him, but the actor couldn’t say no to his director.

“My father’s mother was a Kashmiri. He always said that if there’s one place he didn’t want me to go without him, it was Kashmir. So, I never went to Kashmir. Even when the former Chief Minister of J&K asked me, I turned him down. But I finally went there for the shooting of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. So, I feel I finally went there with my ‘father’.”

While Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra’s last film as a director and three weeks before his demise, he had even announced his retirement from direction, Shah Rukh believes had he been alive, they would have worked on at least one more project.

“He hinted to me about his retirement on the last day of the shoot of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and then he finally announced. But I, somewhere in my heart, know that I could have done at least one more film with him. We all could have watched at least one more film of his,” Shah Rukh said before remembering how the filmmaker used to serve his cast and crew paranthas on the sets and take good care of them.

“In fact, just a day before, I was talking to Anand L Rai about how Yash Chopra made you feel loved on the sets, how Yash Chopra served you paranthas on the set. I am going to miss him,” said the actor, who is gearing up to work with Rai in his next.

I didn’t have a family, was adopted by the film industry

Finally, while acknowledging the contribution of the filmmakers, actors and his colleagues from the Hindi film industry in his 25 years of acting career, which is still going strong, Shah Rukh said that the Indian cinema not just gave a Delhi boy work, but also a family to someone, who lost his parents at an early age.

“I have been working for the past 25 years and there’s nothing else that I know but to wear makeup and go to work. Sometimes I get it right, more often than not wrong. But when I came to Mumbai, I had lost my mother and father, and my sister wasn’t well. I had no family and before I knew it, everyone adopted me. So much that today I have a family of a billion people. So, thank you so much. This is one of the most important evenings of my life. The people present here, recalling such wonderful things about me, showing me a documentary where I have seemed to have achieved a lot… None of this was possible if it wasn’t for all the beauty and the kindness and the enthusiasm everyone showed me.” SRK concluded his acceptance speech by saying, “I am not well mannered, I have just been well brought up by the Indian film industry,”

Other guests present at the 4th National Yash Chopra Memorial Award ceremony were Pamela Chopra, Padmini Kolhapure, Simi Garewal, Shashi and Anu Ranjan, and Subbarami Reddy.

