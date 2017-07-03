I’m flattered: Vicky Kaushal on Alia Bhatt calling him a better actor than her

Alia Bhatt said that Vicky Kaushal is a better actor than her. Alia Bhatt said that Vicky Kaushal is a better actor than her.

Alia Bhatt is collaborating with Meghna Gulzar for Raazi based on Harinder Sikka’s bestselling novel Calling Sehmat. The film will see Alia playing a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) and spies for the Indian Intelligence. The actor had earlier played a deglam role in Udta Punjab co-starring Shahid Kapoor. In a recent interview given to a leading daily, Alia confessed that it will be challenging to play the role. The actor has read the script several times to get the layers and nuances of this character right. Alia has worked with several A-listers of Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor. When she was asked about her next co-star Vicky who is not as big a star as her, Alia said Vicky is a better actor than her.

“I find it ridiculous when people subject actors to a caste system. We are all here to act and the better the actor, the better the film will turn out. Vicky is fantastic. He might not have done many films, but I was sold when I saw him in ‘Masaan’ (2015). He is a better actor than me,” Alia told Mid-Day.

The actor also insisted that she needs good scripts rather than superstars to give her best as an actor. “I don’t need superstars to lean on. I need good scripts and co-stars who bring out the best in me. Cinema can’t be categorised into off-beat and mainstream. A masala flick or a niche film, at the end of the day, is just content for people. What is good, will always work as long as it’s made within the budget,” Alia added.

When we asked Vicky on how he feels about Alia calling him a better actor than her, he told indianexpress.com, “All I can say is that I’m flattered. And I look forward to sharing the screen with someone as talented as Alia. She’s young and in a short span of time has already managed to don such amazing roles on screen.”

