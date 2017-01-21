I’m a little superstitious, says Kaabil actor Hrithik Roshan

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is slated to release on January 25. Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is slated to release on January 25.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his film “Kaabil”, says he is a “little superstitious”. “I am actually not (superstitious). Maybe once in a while, I do things that are on the lines of superstitions, but in a very mild way,” Hrithik said on TV show “Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2”. “For instance, before we take a flight, there’s a tradition in the family, our grandmother used to feed us curd and sugar. Now I am not actually superstitious, but if I don’t have the curd and sugar and exit my house, I stop and think, ‘Oh I haven’t had it today’, and I feel something bad might happen to me because I have not had that.

“So in this manner, I am a little superstitious because it is anchored in me this way since my childhood,” he added. Hrithik’s “Kaabil” co-star Yami Gautam said she is not at all superstitious. “I am not superstitious at all, but I have this thing that I don’t tell people until and unless things are finalised with me. For something as special as ‘Kaabil’, I didn’t tell about it to even my close ones until it actually happened,” Yami said.

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is slated to release on January 25.

Meanwhile, Raees and Kaabil have both started their pre-bookings. The pre-bookings for both the films have begun almost a week before the release of the film. Usually, pre-booking of a film begins three to five days earlier but it seems neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Hrithik Roshan could wait any longer.

Now, Raees has been one film whose teaser had released in 2014, trailer in 2016 and the film finally managed to get its release date on January 2017, making it among the first few films to release this year. It seems the wait is finally over for all the SRKians and film buffs who have been on their toes to know the story of Raees Alam, the bootlegger who sold his liquor in the dry state of Gujarat.