Illeana D’Cruz photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Illeana D’Cruz

Illeana D’Cruz was born in a Goan-Catholic family in Pune and has lived in both Pune and Goa during her growing years. She started her career at a tender age of 16 years when she got her first portfolio made and managed to gain enough attention — thanks to her poise and graceful looks!
Having starred in numerous Telugu movies since the year 2006 and emerging as a Tollywood superstar, Illeana D’Cruz began with Hindi cinema in 2012 where she got a chance to star in the critically appreciated movie, Barfi! opposite none other than Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She also won the Filmfare for Best Female Debut for it. The film was screened at the Busan International Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival and was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars for the 85th Academy Awards.
Later, she starred in movies like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending and Rustom with leading actors from the industry in consecutive years from 2013-16.
Illeana D’Cruz upcoming movie is Baadshaho with Ajay Devgn.
Illeana D’Cruz will also be seen in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor.
Illeana D’Cruz posed backless for PETA’s anti-fur campaign.
