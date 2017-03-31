Illeana D’Cruz photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Illeana D’Cruz

Having starred in numerous Telugu movies since the year 2006 and emerging as a Tollywood superstar, Illeana D’Cruz began with Hindi cinema in 2012. Having starred in numerous Telugu movies since the year 2006 and emerging as a Tollywood superstar, Illeana D’Cruz began with Hindi cinema in 2012.

Illeana D’Cruz was born in a Goan-Catholic family in Pune and has lived in both Pune and Goa during her growing years. She started her career at a tender age of 16 years when she got her first portfolio made and managed to gain enough attention — thanks to her poise and graceful looks!

Having starred in numerous Telugu movies since the year 2006 and emerging as a Tollywood superstar, Illeana D’Cruz began with Hindi cinema in 2012 where she got a chance to star in the critically appreciated movie, Barfi! opposite none other than Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. She also won the Filmfare for Best Female Debut for it. The film was screened at the Busan International Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival and was chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars for the 85th Academy Awards.

Later, she starred in movies like Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending and Rustom with leading actors from the industry in consecutive years from 2013-16.

Illeana D’Cruz is known for her flawless looks.

Illeana D’Cruz upcoming movie is Baadshaho with Ajay Devgn.

Illeana D’Cruz will also be seen in Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor.

Illeana D’Cruz has always been in the limelight of the media and has built a huge fan base all over the country.

Illeana D’Cruz you are a poser.

Illeana D’Cruz posed backless for PETA’s anti-fur campaign.

Illeana D’Cruz have garnered a lot of appreciation and numerous awards.

Illeana D’Cruz you are hot!

Illeana D’Cruz has surely stolen many hearts.

Illeana D’Cruz is a star.

Illeana D’Cruz cute photo.

Illeana D’Cruz has done numerous Telugu movies

Illeana D’Cruz is vibrant

Illeana D’Cruz’s bride look

Illeana D’Cruz’s crazy look!

Hot Illeana D’Cruz.

Illeana D’Cruz began working in Hindi cinema in 2012.

Colourful Illeana D’Cruz.

Illeana D’Cruz loves to pose.

Illeana D’Cruz pics

Illeana D’Cruz look lovely.

Illeana D’Cruz is stunning

Illeana’s recent pics

Illeana with friends

Illeana D’Cruz’s is hot

Illeana D’Cruz’s bed time.

Illeana D’Cruz look

The Barfi time

Illeana D’Cruz with Akshay Kumar

Illeana D’Cruz in lehnga

Illeana D’Cruz in swimsuit.

Happy Illeana D’Cruz.

Illeana D’Cruz hot pic.

Illeana D’Cruz’s photoshoot

Illeana D’Cruz’s Bali tan!!!

Illeana D’Cruz moves

Stunning Illeana D’Cruz

Illeana D’Cruz pic

Illeana D’Cruz black and white pic

Illeana D’Cruz ‘s Instagram post.

Barfi! actress Ileana D’cruz stunned in a black.

Illeana D’Cruz is a stunner.

Hot Illeana D’Cruz.

Barfi girl Ileana looked pretty in a monochrome dress

Illeana D’Cruz in black.

Illeana D’Cruz made bold statements too.

Ileana D’Cruz looked pristine in a white lehenga

Happy Ending actor Illeana D’Cruz.

Illeana D’Cruz is pretty

Illeana D’Cruz looked classy

Watch Illeana D’Cruz’s top photo shoots here:

Watch | Ileana D’Cruz Bikini Photoshoot – Hottest Ever Making Video

Watch | Hot and Sizzling! Ileana D’Cruz’s Most Romantic Moment

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd