I’ll always hold onto you so tight: Genelia to Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, who have always been known as the cutest couple of the film industry, have celebrated their five-year long romantic journey as husband and wife by exchanging lovely messages on social media.

Riteish, 38, and Genelia, 29, tied the knot in 2012. The couple share two kids, both sons, together. Genelia showered her love on the actor husband by thanking him for “changing the meaning of ‘Home’ from a place to a person for me.”

“I will always hold onto you so tight and that’s because I know something so amazing doesn’t happen twice…

“Happy Anniversary @riteishd… Thank you for changing the meaning of “Home” from a place to a person for me… #mykindalove #wedidgoodhoney #tothebestandrestofourlives,”

Genelia wrote alongside a picture of her hugging Riteish. Calling himself blessed for being married to the actress, Riteish also took to social media to congratulate his wife on their fifth wedding anniversary.

“I look at you and find myself, a stronger self, a better self, a happy self, a blessed self. Happy Anniversary Baiko @geneliad #5Years,” Riteish posted alongside the picture of him and Genelia in Indian wedding attire.

Here’s wishing Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh a happy anniversary.

With PTI inputs.

