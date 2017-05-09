Ileana D’Cruz urges people to stop cyber bullying through a powerful video

Ileana D’Cruz appealed her many followers on Instagram to work towards stopping bullying and spreading love. Ileana D’Cruz appealed her many followers on Instagram to work towards stopping bullying and spreading love.

Ileana D’Cruz who got recognition in Hindi film industry after she played Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest in Anurag Basu directorial Barfi, recently took to Instagram to spread awareness about cyber bullying. The actor posted a video where a young girl is being victimised with comments about every aspect of her physical appearance. The video ends on a statistics of how 4500 people in America commit suicide due to constant cyber bullying.

Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, “Stop bullying. Stop the hate. If u have nothing nice to say then say nothing. She’s beautiful ❤ Bullying needs to stop.”

Ileana, was last seen sharing screen with National Award winner actor, Akshay Kumar, in Rustom. Now, she is busy working on her new project – Mubarakan, opposite Arjun Kapoor. Arjun will be essaying a double role in the comedy directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

The movie which is set to release on July 28 also stars Anil Kapoor. This will be the first time that the real life uncle-nephew duo will be seen together on the big screen. Both the actors will be playing Sikhs in the movie, which has been shot in London. It is has been helmed by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Cine L studios.

Also, Ileana has wrapped up the shoot of her film Baadshaho alongside Ajay Devgn. Baadshaho is a thriller set in the Emergency era of the 70s. The film will hit the theaters on September 1.

