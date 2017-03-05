Ileana D’Cruz shares picture with Baadshaho co-star Ajay Devgn, calls the film ‘incredibly special’

Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram to share a picture with Baadshaho co-star Ajay Devgn, as she finished filming for it. Ileana D’Cruz took to Instagram to share a picture with Baadshaho co-star Ajay Devgn, as she finished filming for it.

Ileana D’Cruz is sad. The actor, who has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming movie Baadshaho alongside Ajay Devgn, says it was an “incredibly special” journey. Ileana took to Instagram a picture with Baadshaho co-star Ajay, as she finished filming for it.

#Baadshaho was incredibly special ❤️ can’t believe I’ve finished filming for it already…the people on it were beautiful though & u will all hold a very special place in my heart ❤️,” she posted about with a selfie with Ajay.

The movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra.

Esha Gupta is working with Ajay Devgn for the first time in Baadshaho and she is impressed with the actor’s immense knowledge, calling the process of working with him a learning experience. Esha will be seen with Devgn in the thriller set in the 1970s. The film is being directed by Milan Luthria, of Once Upon a Time in Mumbai fame.

In an earlier interview Esha said, “Ajay knows his camera, the lighting and everything. There is so much I learnt just by observing him. Once or twice he suggested me to do certain things. He doesn’t interfere but since he has been here for so long, he will suggest how to do things for the better and let you have your space.”

Directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Milan and Bhushan Kumar, Baadshaho is a thriller set in the Emergency era of the 70s. The film will hit the theatres on September 1.

