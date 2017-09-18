Watch | Ileana D’cruz reveals of battling with depression and body dysmorphic disorder for 15 years

Ileana D Cruz opens up about depression. Ileana D Cruz opens up about depression.

Ileana D’cruz has personified grace on-screen with the kind of characters she has done in her films so far. She has been one of the biggest commercial stars down south too and when she entered Bollywood with a film like Barfi, everyone was in awe of her. However, did you know that the actor was not confident about herself at all? Ileana, in a video shot for a jeans brand, opens up about struggling with body dysmorphic disorder for 15 long years.

In the video, Ileana talks about battling with depression because she thought she is a misfit and constantly strived to be liked by others. She begins the video talking about how she has completed 11 years in the industry but that was not her plan. She explains, “I was shy, self conscious person once I hit my teens. I was constantly hit on for my body type. The obsession started when I was 15. My entire life goal was to be accepted by everyone. I never got it. I did not know I had body disorder. There was a period, approx three years ago. I was completely depressed. The most comforting thought was to end things. But I realised it did not seem right.”

Then she goes on to talk about how the realisation of being a victim of depression and body dysmorphic disorder led to a ray of light towards living. The actor’s video leaves you inspired and makes you want to believe that there is an answer to everything. The Baadshaho actor took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “Acceptance is the first step towards being a better you. I’m trying every day.”

Ileana is definitely not the only one who has spoken about fighting depression and emerging a winner. Several film stars including Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar have also openly spoken about how all of this can be dealt with.

