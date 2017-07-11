Latest News

Ileana D’Cruz hit me in every scene of Mubarakan: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double role in Mubarakan, which is a romantic comedy. Apart from him and Ileana D'Cruz, veteran actor Arjun Kapoor's paternal uncle Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty are also going to star in the film. The film is directed by Anees Bazmi and releases on July 28.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 11, 2017 6:49 pm
arjun kapoor, ileana dcruz, arjun kapoor photos, ileana dcruz pics Arjun Kapoor plays a double role in Mubarakan and Ileana D’Cruz co-stars.
Related News

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who will be seen in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming directorial Mubarakan, says actor Ileana D’Cruz has done a lot of action in the film. Arjun, who will be seen in a double role in the romantic comedy film, said, “Ileana has hit me in every scene. Ileana is somebody I enjoyed working with because primarily there’s a comfort knowing that she has done comedy before, so the banter that we have managed to create as our characters would keep having small fights in our love story,” the actor said in a statement.

Arjun will be portraying a double role in the film — one as the urban and mischievous guy Karan Singh and the other as a simple, naive turbaned Charan Singh. Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz, the film also stars his uncle Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. The film, which has been directed by Anees Bazmee, will be released worldwide on July 28.

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Half Girlfriend, alongside Shraddha Kapoor which was based on Chetan Bhagat book of the same name, and directed by Mohit Suri.

 

Arjun had debuted alongside Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade which was directed by Habib Faisal. Ileana D’Cruz made her debut with  Anurag Basu directorial Barfi alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Her last Hindi film was Rustom with Akshay Kumar that was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. She won the award for Best Female Debut for Barfi in Filmfare Awards, ZEE Cine, Star Guild.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 11: Latest News