Post Mubarakaan, Ileana D’Cruz is unwinding in Fiji with her boyfriend. See photos

Have you been thinking about spending vacations away from your hectic work life? Well, if your answer is yes then you should definitely look at the recent Instagram updates of Ileana D’Cruz. The actor, who wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Mubarakaan, has taken to Fiji to spend some ‘me’ time with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The actor, who has been shooting endlessly for the Anees Bazmee film since a couple of months headed to Fiji on May 28 and her Instagram updates are totally worth being jealous of.

By the way, Ileana actor is not lazying around but picking some new hobbies. In one of the videos shared by the actor, we can see her learning paddle boarding. Along with the video, she wrote, “And this is how I end my day!!! Trying my hand at paddle boarding for the first time!” In another post, we see her exploring some beautiful spots in Fiji. She shared a picture and wrote, “Exploring the mysterious majestic marvels of the caves at Sawa-i-lau.”

Going by the pictures, we can safely say that Ileana is a water baby for sure, as there is nothing that she left unexplored. She tried her hands at scuba diving, snorkeling, jet skiing and much more. Our favorite picture is the one where she is dancing along with the sailors on the boat. Sharing a glimpse of her dance, the actor wrote, “What better way to watch this beautiful Fijian sunset than by singing and dancing with these multi talented sailors!”

Check out more updates from Ileana D’Cruz from her vacation in Fiji:

While we cannot take our eyes off the breath taking pictures posted by Ileana on her Instagram profile, we also cannot wait to experience Fiji from Andrew’s point of view. And provided he is a photographer, the wait gets even more exciting. On the work front, apart from being a part of Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakaan, starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, Ileana is also a part of Milan Luthria’s directorial film Baadshaho, which co-stars Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. While Mubarakaan is scheduled to release on July 28, Baadshaho will release in October this year.

