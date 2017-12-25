Photo: Ileana D’cruz calls boyfriend Andrew Kneebone ‘hubby’ leaving fans curious. Has she tied the knot already?

Ileana D Cruz has shocked her fans with her Christmas pose. Ileana D Cruz has shocked her fans with her Christmas pose.

The latest picture of Ileana D’cruz on Christmas eve has left everyone in question. The actor, for the first time, referred her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone as ‘hubby’, which has left her fans curious whether the two secretly got married and took their relationship to the next level. The actor wrote, “My favourite time of the year ♥️ #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family. Photo by hubby @andrewkneebonephotography ♥️”

The actor has never hidden her relationship status. However, she likes to keep her personal equations and life away from the limelight. In an interview earlier, the actor said, “I am not the sort of person, who sweeps things under the rug, but I just don’t like talking about it because I just feel that in a personal life, there is also another person and it’s not fair to the other person.”

In a post by Andrew, he earlier mentioned, “I remember this moment. To be honest I am not that comfortable in front of a camera. I prefer to be behind pressing the button and trying to capture the perfect image. How we in your arms I forget where I am. And for that moment we are lost in our world of strawberries . @ileana_official thinking of you :)”

Ileana, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi, has been keeping busy with her movie projects. The actor appeared in Baadshaho and Mubarakaan in 2017 and would begin shooting for Raid, which would see her pairing up with Ajay Devgn on-screen yet again.

