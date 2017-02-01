I’ve been victim of eve-teasing, harassment: Ileana D’cruz

Ileana D’Cruz admits of being eve-teased and harassed. Ileana D’Cruz admits of being eve-teased and harassed.

Ileana D’Cruz admits of being eve-teased and harassed, and described the experience as “traumatic”. Sharing a link of an article that reads “I’m Leaking My Ex’s Dirty Messages And Voice Notes Because He’s Left Me No Choice”, she tweeted: “Absolutely despicable piece of crap! So proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever you are lady mad respect.”

Ileana then used the micro-blogging site to talk about her experience. “I’ve been a victim of eve-teasing and harassment and it’s traumatic. I’m lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had also shared the same article which is about an anonymous girl troubled by her former boyfriend.

Check Ileana D’cruz’s tweet here:

Absolutely despicable piece of crap!so proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever u r lady #madrespect ❤❤❤http://t.co/xTniQ2kPGe — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

I’ve been a victim of eve teasing n harassment n it’s traumatic.

I’m lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it❤ — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me. This was the second part to the story. Absolutely no bloody excuse for this! http://t.co/8nyusZHt58 — Ileana D’Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

On the work front, Ileana is prepping up for her next film, Mubarakan. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

According to reports, the film is supposedly a family entertainer with the elements of comedy, drama, and romance.

Ileana had recently denied reports of being approached for Judwaa 2. Recently, there were reports that Ileana and Parineeti Chopra were roped in for the sequel of Salman Khan starrer.

She squashed the rumours and said she is instead looking forward to her upcoming projects, Baadshaho and Mubarakan. Her straightforwardness has always impressed her fans.

Recently, the actor made headlines for her hot picture she shared on her Instagram, clicked by her photographer boyfriend. Ileana, who has been quite open about her personal life, in a recent interview said, “I am not the sort of person, who sweeps things under the rug, but I just don’t like talking about it (her relationship) because I just feel that in a personal life, there is also another person and it’s not fair to the other person.”

