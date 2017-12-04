Ileana D’Cruz on working with Ajay Devgn in Raid after Baadshaho: You forget that he is a superstar

Ileana D’Cruz will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Riad. Ileana D’Cruz will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn in Riad.

Ileana D’cruz had an eventful 2017 with two films – Mubarakan and Baadshaho keeping the buzz around her strong. And looks like 2018 is going to be no different with a couple more projects lined up for her. The actor, who made a dazzling entry at the Star Screen Awards 2017 last night, looked every bit beautiful in a gold gown. At the red carpet, Ileana actor interacted with the media and shared her excitement about her performance at the award night, her wonderful 2017, and her next film with Ajay Devgn titled Raid.

Ileana said, “I think it’s gone by really fast. I don’t believe that so much has happened. I had two great films that released, really different films. I do feel it’s been a really good year for me, I feel it’s gone by way to quickly.”

Talking about her upcoming film where she will be romancing Ajay Devgn, Ileana shared how Ajay is super easy to work with.

She said, “Raid, absolutely, we are almost done with it. Working with Ajay has been really really smooth. He is one of those people who is just so easy to work with. You forget the fact that he is this big superstar, because he is super easy to work with. And, it is a great role for me, it is very different. It is out of the 1980s, so it is very interesting, I think, I have done so many films from 1970s and 1950s, and now 1980s. But I think it is a great film, and it was great experience working with Rajkumar Gupta as well. And it is a great story, I think it is something that people want to see now, they want great stories, great content. So, the film has got great content.”

