Ileana D’Cruz shows her badass side to male fans who misbehaved with her

Bold, beautiful and badass… That’s how we’ve seen Ileana D’Cruz everytime. So when something made this Baadshaho actor annoyed, she was quick to take to Twitter to express her anger. Ileana has been busy promotion her upcoming film. And while buzz around Baadshaho seems to be good, her recent tweets tell us that amid all this, she experienced the ugly side of being a celebrity too.

Ileana, who recently became a victim of misbehaviour by some male fans, lashed out through her posts on Twitter, which has already gone viral. A disturbed Ileana shared two tweets. The first one reads as, “It’s a pretty shitty world we live in. I’m a public figure. I understand that I don’t have the luxury of a private & an anonymous life.(1/2).” She then added in her next post, “But that doesn’t give any man the right to misbehave with me. Don’t confuse “fan antics” with that. I am a WOMAN at the end of the day. (2/2).”

Though Ileana did not reveal much about what made her tweet this, she shared shocking details of the incident in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. The incident happened when her car was stuck in traffic while she was travelling to a fashion show venue in Mumbai.

The Baadshaho actor said, “They started banging against the window, pressing themselves against the car, one of them even lying down on the top of the bonnet and laughing. I’ve been eve teased when I was younger, but I didn’t expect guys to misbehave to this level at this age.” She added, “They followed my car even after the signal turned green. It was like a power trip for them.”

Ileana didn’t step out of her car as she was without any bodyguard and had only the chauffeur with her for company. “They could have beaten him up and I wouldn’t have been able to stop them. So the only thing my chauffeur could do was honk while I ignored their antics,” she said.

“I don’t even know who they are. May be I’ll handle the situation differently if, God forbid, it happens again, but this time, I played safe.”

In the past, we have heard cases when female celebrities were misbehaved by male fans. Vidya Balan and Swara Bhaskar too have complained about being harassed earlier.

Ileana, in her Milan Luthria’s directed film Baadshaho, will be seen along with Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.

Lately, there were reports that the Baadshaho director had deleted an intimate sequence between Ajay and Ileana before the board could raise any objection. But both Ajay and Milan Luthria dismissed the reports.

