Ileana D’Cruz turns hottest muse for photographer boyfriend Andrew, see pics

Ileana D’Cruz is always seen in a happy mood. The actor who prefers to keep her own pace while signing Bollywood projects, seems content in both professional and personal life. She has never shied away from speaking about her relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone. And with a girlfriend as beautiful as model-turned-actor Ileana, it is a blessing for any guy who loves to capture everything through his lens.

Ileana turned the perfect model for Andrew who shot her in the most sensuous manner. Every picture is a visual treat in itself. Andrew surely has a hang of candid photography, and has shot Ileana in the most delicate manner.

The Rustom actor shared some clicks on her Instagram and they are oozing hotness. We see Ileana posing in a bathtub and it is clicked in a beautiful and most aesthetic way. Given that Andrew is an accomplished photographer, he seems to have made Ileana his muse.

Ileana had recently denied reports of being approached for Judwaa 2. Recently, there were reports that Ileana and Parineeti Chopra were roped in for the sequel of Salman Khan starrer. The original was directed by David Dhawan and starred Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. Ileana squashed the rumours and said she is instead looking forward to her upcoming projects, Baadshaho and Mubaraka. Her straightforwardness has always impressed her fans.

See Ileana D’Cruz’s hottest pic ever:

Time and again, we have seen Ileana’s beautiful clicks from the lens of Andrew, which she posts on Instagram. Each picture only makes us fall in love with her a little more. Her boyfriend surely knows how to capture the Bollywood star in various moods.

Well, Ileana D’Cruz’s photographer boyfriend Andrew Kneebone’s Instagram has more clicks of his lady love:

And this beautiful video of Ileana D’Cruz and boyfriend Andrew Kneebone just cannot be missed:

Talking about her boyfriend, Ileana had told media earlier, “I am not the sort of person, who sweeps things under the rug, but I just don’t like talking about it (her relationship) because I just feel that in a personal life, there is also another person and it’s not fair to the other person.”

On work front, Ileana’s upcoming film Mubarakan opposite Arjun Kapoor and his uncle Anil Kapoor, also stars Athiya Shetty. According to reports, the film is supposedly a family entertainer with the elements of comedy, drama, and romance.

