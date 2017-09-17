Photo: Ileana D Cruz is in a romantic bubble with her boyfriend ‘in a world of madness’

Ileana D Cruz’s romantic picture will make you happy. Ileana D Cruz’s romantic picture will make you happy.

Ileana D Cruz pictures are something to look out for. Her recent post will make you go ‘aww’ for sure as she has posted an intimate moment with her boyfriend. Amid her busy schedule and the hustle bustle of the city, the actor can be seen stealing a moment, a kiss with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The Mubarakan actor captioned the romantic picture as, “A moment. In a world of madness.” This is one of the rare moments when we have seen the two love birds sharing captured in the same frame. Usually, it is Ileana who becomes muse for Andrew.

The hot actor has always been open about her relationship. She has admitted many a time that she has encountered people who would say that her relationship can harm her career. At an event recently, Ileana opened up about her relationship and said, “I am not the sort of person, who sweeps things under the rug, but I just don’t like talking about it (her relationship) because I just feel that in a personal life, there is also another person and it’s not fair to the other person.”

On the work front, Ileana was seen in ‘Mubarakan’, sharing the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. After the Anees Bazmee directorial, the actor, who rose to fame with ‘Barfi,’ was seen in ‘Baadshaho,’ romancing Ajay Devgn. Both of her films have done well at the box office.

While her fans are keen to know what is going to be next for Ileana, the actor has not revealed anything on the work or personal front yet.

