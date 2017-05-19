IIFA nominations: Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Akshay Kumar get zero nomination

IIFA 2017, it was announced was to be held in New York this year. The performers, the people and what to look forward to this year, in general, was announced earlier. However, fans are shocked who has been nominated this year. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, one of the blockbuster hits, critically and financially a successful film, has been completely overlooked. Not in one category do we see Dangal. The film that is leading in all the nominations is Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and both of them have been nominated for Best Actor (Male) category and Best Actor (Female) category. Aligarh, Hansal Mehta’s film, which did not find even a special mention at the National Awards 2017, has found a presence, as actor Rajkummar Rao has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Male) category. Udta Punjab, one of the critically acclaimed movies, has also been nominated in multiple categories. Also amiss is a mention of Akshay Kumar, the National Award winner this year.
The voting poll will be open from May 20 until June 18, 2017.
Best Film
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
Best Actor in Leading Role(Male)
Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab
Ranbir Kapoor for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh Khan for Fan
Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan for Pink
Salman Khan for Sultan
Best Actor in Leading Role (Female)
Anushka Sharma for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindagi & Udta Punjab
Sonam Kapoor for Neerja
Tapsee Pannu for Pink.
Best Director
Karan Johar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Neeraj Pandey for M.S. Dhoni
Ram Madhvani for Neerja
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary for Pink
Ali Abbas Zafar for Sultan and Abhishek Chaubey for Udta Punjab
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Rajat Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons
Rajkummar Rao- Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons
Anupam Kher- MS Dhoni
Amitabh Bachchan- Wazir
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Shabana Azmi- Neerja
Andrea Tariang Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah- Kapoor and Sons
Disha Patani- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Richa Chadha- Sarbjit
Best Actor in Negative Role
Neil Nitin Mukesh- Wazir
Shah Rukh Khan- Fan
Jim Sarbh- Neerja
Best Comedian
Varun Dhawan- Dishoom
Jimmy Shergill- Happy Bhag Jayegi
Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons
