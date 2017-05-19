IIFA nominations: Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Akshay Kumar get zero nomination

Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are nominated for Best Actor – Male category. Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are nominated for Best Actor – Male category.

IIFA 2017, it was announced was to be held in New York this year. The performers, the people and what to look forward to this year, in general, was announced earlier. However, fans are shocked who has been nominated this year. Aamir Khan’s Dangal, one of the blockbuster hits, critically and financially a successful film, has been completely overlooked. Not in one category do we see Dangal. The film that is leading in all the nominations is Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and both of them have been nominated for Best Actor (Male) category and Best Actor (Female) category. Aligarh, Hansal Mehta’s film, which did not find even a special mention at the National Awards 2017, has found a presence, as actor Rajkummar Rao has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor (Male) category. Udta Punjab, one of the critically acclaimed movies, has also been nominated in multiple categories. Also amiss is a mention of Akshay Kumar, the National Award winner this year.

The voting poll will be open from May 20 until June 18, 2017.

See | The nomination list for IIFA Awards 2017

Best Film

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab

Best Actor in Leading Role(Male)

Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab

Ranbir Kapoor for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan for Fan

Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan for Pink

Salman Khan for Sultan

Best Actor in Leading Role (Female)

Anushka Sharma for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindagi & Udta Punjab

Sonam Kapoor for Neerja

Tapsee Pannu for Pink.

Best Director

Karan Johar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Neeraj Pandey for M.S. Dhoni

Ram Madhvani for Neerja

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary for Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar for Sultan and Abhishek Chaubey for Udta Punjab

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Rajat Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons

Rajkummar Rao- Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons

Anupam Kher- MS Dhoni

Amitabh Bachchan- Wazir

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Shabana Azmi- Neerja

Andrea Tariang Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah- Kapoor and Sons

Disha Patani- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Richa Chadha- Sarbjit

Also read | IIFA 2017: Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to set the stage on fire

Best Actor in Negative Role

Neil Nitin Mukesh- Wazir

Shah Rukh Khan- Fan

Jim Sarbh- Neerja

Best Comedian

Varun Dhawan- Dishoom

Jimmy Shergill- Happy Bhag Jayegi

Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons

Do you agree with the nominations list?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd