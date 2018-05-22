IIFA 2018 nominations complete list: Tumhari Sulu leads the tally, Newton comes close second

Vidya Balan-starrer “Tumhari Sulu” has scored a maximum of seven nominations for the 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, to be held in Bangkok next month. “Newton” comes a close second with five nominations.
A story of an ambitious and enterprising housewife, “Tumhari Sulu” finds a mention in the Best Picture, Best Direction and Best Story for Suresh Triveni, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for Vidya, Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) for Neha Dhupia, Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) for Vijay Maurya and Best Music Direction.
Among the titles competing with “Tumhari Sulu” in the Best Picture category are “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Hindi Medium”, “Newton” and “Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”.
The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Irrfan Khan (“Hindi Medium”), Ranbir Kapoor (“Jagga Jasoos”), Adil Hussain (“Mukti Bhawan”), Rajkummar Rao (“Newton”) and Akshay Kumar (“Toilet – Ek Prem Katha”).
Late Sridevi’s National Award-winning performance in “Mom” has been nominated in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), along with Vidya, Alia Bhatt (“Badrinath Ki Dulhania”), Zaira Wasim (“Secret Superstar”) and Bhumi Pednekar (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”).
Nominations for the Best Director category include Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”), Saket Chaudhary (“Hindi Medium”), Anurag Basu (“Jagga Jasoos”) and Amit V Masurkar (“Newton”), apart from Triveni.
Check out the full list of nominations:
Best Film
Bareilly Ki Barfi
hindi medium
Newton
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Tumhari Sulu
Best Director
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium
Anurag Basu, Jagga Jasoos
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor (Female)
Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Sridevi, Mom
Zaira Wasim, Secret Superstar
Bhumi Pednekar, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor (Male)
Irrfan Khan, Hindi Medium
Ranbir Kapoor, Jagga Jasoos
Adil Hussain, Mukti Bhawan
Rajkummar Rao, Newton
Akshay Kumar, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female)
Seema Pahwa, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Tabu, Golmaal Again
Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
Seema Pahwa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Neha Dhupia, Tumhari Sulu
Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Deepak Dobriyal, Hindi Medium
Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, Mom
Pankaj Tripathi, Newton
Vijay Maurya, Tumhari Sulu
Best Story
Amit V Masurkar, Newton
Siddharth-Garima , Toilet – Ek Prem Katha
Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu
Best Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi, Akhil Sachdeva, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa-Rajat
Nagpal, Amartya Rahut, Santanu Ghatak, Tumhari Sulu
Best Background Score
Pritam, Jagga Jasoos
Best Screeenplay
Nitesh Tiwari, Shreyas Jain, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Dialogues
Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Choreography
Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos)
Best Cinematography
Marcin Laskawiec, Usc, Tiger Zinda Hai
Best Editing
Shweta Venkat Mathew, Newton
Best Lyrics
Nusrat Fateh Ali, A1 Melody Fana and Manoj Muntashir, Mere Rashke Qamar (Baadshaho)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Meghna Mishra, Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh, Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)
Best Sound Design
Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios), Tiger Zinda Ha
Best Special Effects
Vfxwala (Prasad Vasant Sutar) – Jagga Jasoos
The IIFA Weekend and Awards will be held from June 22 to June 24 at the Siam Niramit Theatre. Global voting for the awards went live from Tuesday.
Andre Timmins, Director, Wizcraft International, the producers and creators of the IIFA movement, said: “We are excited to offer a rich spectrum of nominees in the popular categories that reflects the talent our Indian cinema has to offer to global fans.
“With a stellar line-up of stars, performers and hosts, IIFA Weekend and Awards is all set to put on a show for the ages.”
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App