IIFA 2017 won’t see Anushka Sharma? Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and others who will also give it a miss this year

Here are the stars who will not be attending IIFA 2017 this year. Here are the stars who will not be attending IIFA 2017 this year.

IIFA is not just an event but a celebration for film lovers and Bollywood’s entire fraternity. It is a festival which happens every year to recognise the filmmakers, actors and other crew members who make a film possible. While it is one of the ‘do not miss’ events of the year, some celebrities have decided to give it a miss this year because of personal commitments or professional reasons. Here is the list of people who are going to be missed at the IIFA 2017, happening at the Times Square in New York City.

Anushka Sharma: Bagged the black lady last year for Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, looks like Anushka has decided to ditch IIFA this year. Though she is in New York City, she has decided to make some memories with her boyfriend Virat Kohli. The two have been walking the streets of NYC, doing some shopping together and spending a lot of time together. They definitely make an adorable couple and their pictures are a proof of that. Well, we are glad she is making time for love for a while. She has ditched Shah Rukh Khan too and is not promoting her film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Shah Rukh Khan: Whether Best Actor or Best Supporting Male, there is no category where Shah Rukh Khan has not given a tough competition to his contemporaries but this year, even though he might have grabbed nominations for Raees, the actor is not attending IIFA. Instead of spending some leisurely time at the event, Shah Rukh has put the time to some use and is busy promoting his upcoming film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actor is touring across India to keep up the buzz around his film.

Deepika Padukone. Ranveer Singh: Last year, Deepika grabbed Best Actress award for Piku and Bajirao Mastani. It was a WOW moment for her and her fans. But this year, this beauty is keeping herself away from the green carpet of IIFA, thanks to her upcoming film Padmavati’s shooting. And perhaps, that’s the reason why Ranveer Singh is also giving a miss this year.

Ranbir Kapoor: Just like Anushka, Ranbir Kapoor too is in New York but not for IIFA. Apparently, the actor is wrapping up some sequences of his upcoming film based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir has been otherwise busy with promotions of Jagga Jasoos.

Sonam Kapoor: Well, the green carpet of IIFA is not going to have set major fashion goals this year as Sonam, the queen of fashion in Bollywood is busy with her own projects this year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been in news for her tremendous weight loss and her son Taimur Ali Khan but she will not be making news when it comes to an appearance at IIFA as she is one of the celebs who wouldn’t be attending the show. However, her husband Saif Ali Khan is going to co-host the main night of the event with Karan Johar.

Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka, who has been ruling the Hollywood with her American series Quantico and has bagged handful of Hollywood projects, is busy promoting her Marathi production venture, Kaay Re Rascala. Hence, giving a miss to IIFA this year.

Amitabh Bachchan: Among the many celebs, Amitabh Bachchan and his family including Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are giving a miss to IIFA this year.

