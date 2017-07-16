IIFA 2017 LIVE: Diljit Dosanjh, Disha Patani win Best Debutant awards, here’s the full list of winners. See photos, videos

IIFA 2017 main even is on. The list of winners to all that is happening at IIFA LIVE, is here. IIFA 2017 main even is on. The list of winners to all that is happening at IIFA LIVE, is here.

International Indian Film Academy Awards stage is set and from host Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan’s look to the announcements of the winners is what everyone is taking about. The award night is finally here and stars have all gathered under one roof to congratulate the most deserving nominations. For the first time in eighteen years, IIFA has been organised in the city that never sleeps – New York City. And on the grand evening all Bollywood biggies are busy posing and posting. The updates about the winners have also started to come in.

This year, the star-studded event will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York. We already know that the main event is on in the city and Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, who have by now become veterans when it comes to hosting Bollywood award shows, are joined by Varun Dhawan on the dais to anchor the most coveted event of the tinsel town.

From green to red carpet and from performances to awards, we have here the updates about all. Scroll on to see the latest news from the sets of IIFA 2017, the biggest award night at present:

IIFA 2017 full list of winners is here:

Best Debutant – Male: Diljit Dosanjh for Udta Punjab.

Best Debutant – Female: Disha Patani for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Myntra Style Icon Award : Alia Bhatt

Best Female Playback Singer: Tulsi Kumar for Airlift.

Best Female Playback Singer: Kanika Kapoor for Udta Punjab.

Best Performance in a negative role: Jim Sarbh for Neerja.

Best Actor in a comic role: Varun Dhawan for Dishoom.

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Playback Singer- Male: Amit Mishra for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Channa Mere Ya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Award for Best Lyrics – Amitabh Bhattacharya for Channa Mereya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RjA7AtWmGn — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

Women of the Year: Taapsee Pannu for Pink

The night will feature performances by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

Here is all photos and video from IIFA 2017:

Katrina Kaif’s performance underway. Actress dances on her songs Afghan Jalebi, Galti Se Mistake. Birthday girl Katrina also performs to Kaala Chashma.

As pretty as a painting! @sonakshisinha draped in a beautiful riot of colors. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/RMuQ7RYbS2 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

Makes a style statement each time she walks the carpet! Born to shine @aliaa08 looks like the ultimate beauty queen. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/28XS0936Qm — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

The elegant @TheShilpaShetty looks like a masterpiece at the #IIFA2017 green carpet. pic.twitter.com/kkv8Buo8vM — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

One is a stunner the other has the suave. If only looks could kill! The Kapoor’s slay the #IIFA2017 carpet. @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/4DBbhWGQXP — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

Also, Varun will be releasing the song of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, “Oonchi Hai Building” on the IIFA stage. These star performers have been sharing a sneak peek of their rehearsals on their social media accounts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd