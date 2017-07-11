When is IIFA 2017, where to watch it, telecast and other details

- Salman Khan will pay Rs 55 cr as compensation to the distributors for Tubelight debacle
In 2016, Bollywood’s gala event International Indian Film Academy or IIFA left Madrid high on glamour, fun and a lot of filmy drama. Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan left the audience asking for more as they took the stage to flaunt their dancing skills. Now, in 2017, Bollywood’s biggest festival is back in all its elements. For the first time in eighteen years, IIFA will be romancing with the city that never sleeps – New York, on July 14 and 15. And as the stage is set for the grand evening, all Bollywood biggies have already flown to the foreign land to cast their spell.
If you are wondering where will you get to watch the mega event, who all will be performing this year and what all is there in store for Bollywood fanatics, here is everything you need to know about IIFA 2017.
Date and Venue
This year, the star-studded event will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14 and 15. July 16 will witness a closing party of Bollywood’s biggest event as well.
IIFA Rocks – July 14
The pre-celebration of IIFA will celebrate 25 years of Oscar winning Indian music composer AR Rahman. The show will feature a medley of musicians including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri. The event will be hosted by the quirky duo, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul who will be tickling the funny bone of the audience with their hilarious gimmicks.
IIFA Main Event- July 15
Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, who have by now become veterans when it comes to hosting Bollywood award shows, will be joined by Varun Dhawan on the dais to anchor the most coveted event of the tinsel town. It will feature performances by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. Also, Varun will be releasing the song of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, “Oonchi Hai Building” on the IIFA stage. These star performers have been sharing a sneak peek into their rehearsal videos on their social media accounts.
Where to watch it
The award show will be exclusively aired on the channel Colors on Sunday, July 16 at 7 pm.
The excitement grows worldwide. Watch the one and only @karanjohar at #IIFA2017 on @ColorsTV July 16th Sunday 7pm. Don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/gUzld9yV7n
— IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 10, 2017
Here are the main nominations at IIFA 2017.
Best Film
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Udta Punjab
Best Actor in Leading Role (Male)
Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab
Ranbir Kapoor for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Shah Rukh Khan for Fan
Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan for Pink
Salman Khan for Sultan
Best Actor in Leading Role (Female)
Anushka Sharma for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindagi & Udta Punjab
Sonam Kapoor for Neerja
Tapsee Pannu for Pink.
Best Director
Karan Johar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Neeraj Pandey for M.S. Dhoni
Ram Madhvani for Neerja
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary for Pink
Ali Abbas Zafar for Sultan and Abhishek Chaubey for Udta Punjab
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Rajat Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons
Rajkummar Rao- Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons
Anupam Kher- MS Dhoni
Amitabh Bachchan- Wazir
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Shabana Azmi- Neerja
Andrea Tariang Pink
Ratna Pathak Shah- Kapoor and Sons
Disha Patani- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story
Richa Chadha- Sarbjit
Best Actor in Negative Role
Neil Nitin Mukesh- Wazir
Shah Rukh Khan- Fan
Jim Sarbh- Neerja
Best Comedian
Varun Dhawan- Dishoom
Jimmy Shergill- Happy Bhag Jayegi
Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons
