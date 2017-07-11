When is IIFA 2017, where to watch it, telecast and other details

IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others will be performing at the gala event on July 15. IIFA 2017: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others will be performing at the gala event on July 15.

In 2016, Bollywood’s gala event International Indian Film Academy or IIFA left Madrid high on glamour, fun and a lot of filmy drama. Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan left the audience asking for more as they took the stage to flaunt their dancing skills. Now, in 2017, Bollywood’s biggest festival is back in all its elements. For the first time in eighteen years, IIFA will be romancing with the city that never sleeps – New York, on July 14 and 15. And as the stage is set for the grand evening, all Bollywood biggies have already flown to the foreign land to cast their spell.

If you are wondering where will you get to watch the mega event, who all will be performing this year and what all is there in store for Bollywood fanatics, here is everything you need to know about IIFA 2017.

Date and Venue

This year, the star-studded event will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York on July 14 and 15. July 16 will witness a closing party of Bollywood’s biggest event as well.

IIFA Rocks – July 14

The pre-celebration of IIFA will celebrate 25 years of Oscar winning Indian music composer AR Rahman. The show will feature a medley of musicians including Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri. The event will be hosted by the quirky duo, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul who will be tickling the funny bone of the audience with their hilarious gimmicks.

IIFA Main Event- July 15

Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan, who have by now become veterans when it comes to hosting Bollywood award shows, will be joined by Varun Dhawan on the dais to anchor the most coveted event of the tinsel town. It will feature performances by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few. Also, Varun will be releasing the song of his upcoming film Judwaa 2, “Oonchi Hai Building” on the IIFA stage. These star performers have been sharing a sneak peek into their rehearsal videos on their social media accounts.

Where to watch it

The award show will be exclusively aired on the channel Colors on Sunday, July 16 at 7 pm.

The excitement grows worldwide. Watch the one and only @karanjohar at #IIFA2017 on @ColorsTV July 16th Sunday 7pm. Don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/gUzld9yV7n — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 10, 2017

Here are the main nominations at IIFA 2017.

Best Film

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Udta Punjab

Best Actor in Leading Role (Male)

Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab

Ranbir Kapoor for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Shah Rukh Khan for Fan

Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan for Pink

Salman Khan for Sultan

Best Actor in Leading Role (Female)

Anushka Sharma for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Alia Bhatt for Dear Zindagi & Udta Punjab

Sonam Kapoor for Neerja

Tapsee Pannu for Pink.

Best Director

Karan Johar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Neeraj Pandey for M.S. Dhoni

Ram Madhvani for Neerja

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhary for Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar for Sultan and Abhishek Chaubey for Udta Punjab

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Rajat Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons

Rajkummar Rao- Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons

Anupam Kher- MS Dhoni

Amitabh Bachchan- Wazir

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Shabana Azmi- Neerja

Andrea Tariang Pink

Ratna Pathak Shah- Kapoor and Sons

Disha Patani- MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Richa Chadha- Sarbjit

Best Actor in Negative Role

Neil Nitin Mukesh- Wazir

Shah Rukh Khan- Fan

Jim Sarbh- Neerja

Best Comedian

Varun Dhawan- Dishoom

Jimmy Shergill- Happy Bhag Jayegi

Rishi Kapoor- Kapoor and Sons

