IIFA 2017: Varun Dhawan to launch Judwaa 2 songs ‘Oonchi hai Building’, Tan Tana Tan’. Will Salman Khan make an appearance too?

Varun Dhawan, in his debut act at the Indian International Film Awards or IIFA, will perform to the songs of his filmmaker father David Dhawan’s movies. The highlight of the performance is expected to be a sneak peek into the father-son’s upcoming collaboration, Judwaa 2.

Varun revealed that he will be dancing to “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Tan Tana Tan”, both hit numbers from the original 1997 comedy that will also feature in the remake. “I will be dancing to songs from my father’s film right from Swarg to Main Tera Hero to songs from Judwaa 2,” the actor said at the IIFA press conference held here.

Later in a media interaction, Varun was asked if it will be an all-solo performance or if the actor will be accompanied by any female star. To which he replied, “I don’t want to say it out right now. Karan (Johar) has been giving me suggestions so let’s see. There will be a lot of surprises for sure. I will be launching ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and with ‘Tan Tana Tan’ we have a surprise.”

Judwaa, also directed by David, starred superstar Salman Khan in the lead role. Salman will also be performing at IIFA, so the inevitable question was if he will make a guest appearance in his act. “I can’t say,” answered Varun with a blush on his face.

Also present for the interactions were actor Saif Ali Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar, who are set to host the upcoming edition, which will take place in New York next month. Karan, whose personal and professional association with Varun goes back a long way, shared that he is always nervous when he sees the actor performing. “Whenever he performs, I get worried. because Varun has no sense of self-control while performing or doing something. He goes mad, but that’s also what’s great about him,” Karan said. IIFA is scheduled to take place over three days, from July 13-16.

