IIFA 2017 stories: Varun Dhawan requests Karan Johar to cast him in Baahubali 3, and director refused

IIFA 2017 honoured Varun Dhawan for his performance in a comic role for his last year’s film Dishoom. The actor got extremely emotional while receiving the award. While giving his winning speech, he said he loves New York for personal reasons too. The actor said that his brother Rohit Dhawan learned filmmaking from New York Film Studio, and to be receiving an award for the film Rohit had directed is quite overwhelming. While he dedicated the award to his brother, in conversation with Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan the hosts of IIFA this year, Varun expressed that he wants to do much more than just comedy and being a chocolate boy on-screen and went on to ask Karan if he would cast him in the third installment of magnum opus Baahubali.

He said, “I always do these chocolate boy and comedy roles. I want to do something serious yaar. Toh Karan since you presented Baahubali 2, if there will be a Baahubali 3, can I be in it?” However, shockingly, Karan refused. He clearly said, “No.” When Varun asked the reason, Karan refused to answer and said that they will talk over it later. But this short conversation has raised many questions in public’s mind. And as we know, Karan and Prabhas are often seen catching up together, so a major news might break-out anytime soon.

@Varun_dvn you won the iifa best actor in a comic role award!! Hopefully u gt the baahubali 3 role soon! 😉 pic.twitter.com/4rq7Wsfk5v — Paramita (@p_aro) July 16, 2017

Meanwhile, Varun also performed at IIFA 2017. He paid tribute to his father David Dhawan and performed on some hit numbers from his films.

