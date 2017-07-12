IIFA 2017: Shahid Kapoor makes a happy landing with Misha, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and others also leave for New York. See photos

IIFA 2017: Look what Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan are upto for the most gala event of the year. IIFA 2017: Look what Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan are upto for the most gala event of the year.

Bollywood’s gala event, IIFA 2017 is going to be held in New York on July 14 and 15 and the excitement around it is making everyone go crazy. The who’s who of the tinsel town are leaving for the event and their airport looks are breaking the internet. While stars have also been busy rehearsing for their power-packed performances, it has just made our wait even more difficult. Yesterday, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor were spotted travelling from the airport and while they took their kids Sara Ali Khan and Misha along, today we have some pictures of Salman Khan taking his mum Helen to New York, being the loving and caring son that he is.

Shahid Kapoor was spotted leaving for New York yesterday with wife Mira and baby Misha but we couldn’t get a glimpse of the little munchkin’s face. Looks like, today she is all awake and the picture of her posing with her father is too cute to handle. IIFA shared a lovely picture on its official Twitter page of the father-daughter duo. We can also see Mira. The family keeps their fans happy by their regular day-outs. While Shahid and Mira continue to be love-struck, it is baby Misha who has begun grabbing all eyeballs.

Salman took her mother Helen to IIFA this year and we spotted the two at the airport. The way Salman is holding Helen’s hand to support her is totally adorable. Well, Salman is also going to perform at the gala night with his alleged ex Katrina Kaif and we are sure it is going to be one hell of a night. Salman and Katrina are teaming up for Tiger Zinda Hai, which is in its production stage right now.

*Cuteness Overload Alert*

The Kapoor family arrives in New York City for #IIFA2017. Let the celebrations begin. @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/KqQW9jlhJl — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 11, 2017

The boss man @karanjohar has arrived at the Big Apple to takeover the celebrations like never before! Let’s hear it for #IIFA2017! pic.twitter.com/ZxorMNsaPI — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 12, 2017

Varun Dhawan was also spotted making his way to the airport and it looks like fans are too excited to click a picture with him. Varun is hosting a section of the show and will also be performing on some songs of David Dhawan, while paying a tribute to his father.

Even Dear Zindagi actor Alia Bhatt posed for the papparazi and she looked stylish as always in all her pictures. Alia has been nominated in the Best Actress category for Udta Punjab and Dear Zindagi even though this is her debut year at IIFA. She will also be delivering a sizzling performance at the awards night, so it’s going to be a double bonanza for her fans.

