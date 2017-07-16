Salman Khan to Katrina Kaif: Just Chill, Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai. Watch this IIFA 2017 video

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will share the screen space in Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif will share the screen space in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie off-screen is for sure making a few from the industry and their fans quite jealous. The two have been famous for their alleged affair and break-up, and it seems the fire is building up yet again between the two. In fact, it seems things have gone pretty serious as Salman, who performed finale act at IIFA 2017 New York, dedicated a part of his performance to Katrina, who celebrates her birthday today.

While he was performing on the stage, for a second, Salman stopped, pointed at Katrina, who was seated in the front row, and said, “Oh Soneyo, Just Chill, Tiger Zinda Hai,” and started performing on their first song “Just Chill Chill” from Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. Of course, Salman’s this gesture has stolen many hearts but we are keen to see Katrina’s reaction on the same.

Salman did all that it takes to make Katrina feel special. Even during the press conference in New York, the actor walked up to Katrina and wished her as the audience kept hooting for them. If you recall, in whatever shows he has been on, especially in last one year, the 51-year-old has praised Katrina for her acting and placed her on number one position, even before Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who are conquering the west.

★TIGER Abhi Zinda Hai… Glimpse Into The SCINTILLATING Performance of The Year, #SalmanKhan Burning up The stage at #IIFAAwards 2017!! #iifa pic.twitter.com/Bgq91CpQQX — SᴀʟᴍᴀɴKʜᴀɴsٹیوب لائٹ (@SalluLicious) July 16, 2017

It seems while her films are failing to perform at the box office, Katrina is getting her boost from Salman, who is apparently the most famous person on her mobile contacts.

Well, its nothing less than a celebration for Salman fans to see the couple share the screen space yet again in Tiger Zinda Hai. This film brings them back together after five years. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will release later this year.

