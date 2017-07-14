IIFA 2017: Salman Khan shares a glimpse of his stage performance, but why is he missing Jacqueline Fernandez? Watch video

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Salman Khan is seen rehearsing on “Jumme Ki Raat” from his film Kick, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Salman Khan is seen rehearsing on “Jumme Ki Raat” from his film Kick, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez.

Several Bollywood celebs will perform at IIFA 2017 in New York that will take place on July 15. However, the audience will be looking forward to the performance of few stars. And Salman Khan leads this list who has been enthralling the audience with his stage shows for a long time. In recent years, Salman has entertained the audience with his hosting. Now, with just one day left for IIFA showdown, Salman is working hard for his stage act. The actor shared a rehearsal video for his dance performance on his Instagram handle. Salman wrote, “At #IIFA rehearsals .. Choreographed by #mudassarkhan #NewYork”. Salman is seen rehearsing on “Jumme Ki Raat” from his film Kick, which also starred Jacqueline Fernandez. But we didn’t spot Jacky who will soon be seen in Judwaa 2 alongside Varun Dhawan.

The video also shows Salman Khan calling Jacqueline two times but she is nowhere to be seen. While Jacqueline’s co-stars Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu are in New York for IIFA, Jacqueline might give the awards show a miss. The actor is busy promoting her upcoming film A Gentleman slated for a September release. But we are getting a constant sneak peek into other stars’ activities. Varun shared a picture on his Instagram and wrote, “Dressed for the #iifa2017 press con in #kunalrawal @kunalrawaldstress #newyork”. Shahid Kapoor also gave us a glimpse of his dance rehearsals. He later shared a picture also and wrote, “Here we go. #iifa press con”.

Meanwhile, other stars like Dia Mirza and Shilpa Shetty are also having a gala time in New York. Dia shared a picture from New York and wrote, “No #SundayBinge! @theshilpashetty I love you ❤️ #IIFA2017 #NYC”.

