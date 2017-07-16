IIFA 2017 performances: Katrina Kaif does ‘Galti Se Mistake’, Varun Dhawan gives a throwback to Judwaa. Watch videos

IIFA 2017 performances; Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif set the screen on fire. IIFA 2017 performances; Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif set the screen on fire.

IIFA 2017 is not only the celebration of the best in the industry but it is also a celebration for the fans who are crazy for Indian cinema and Bollywood actors. The fans wait for an entire year to experience IIFA magic and they got the best of it when Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif took over the stage to perform.

After enthralling audiences at IIFA Stomp with his singing and dancing talent, Varun Dhawan paid tribute to his father, who has completed 30 years of his journey in the Bollywood. He treated fans by performing on the iconic numbers from 90s hit Judwaa songs, Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan, which are being recreated for his upcoming film with the same title. Interestingly, the original and sequel versions are being directed by David Dhawan. So, we can expect double the fun. Well, as far as the performance is concerned, it was a power-packed performance, which ended on an emotional note for Varun.

Later, Bollywood’s bombshell Katrina Kaif took over the stage. The birthday girl was worried about her performance earlier. But as we know, the actor, who is an amazing dancer, nailed every minute on the stage with her sexy moves on her hit numbers. Katrina performed on Galti Se Mistake from her recent release Jagga Jasoos, Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho and also Afghan Jalebi, which is from Kabir Khan directorial Phantom.

Well, IIFA performances are nothing less than full on fun. The event took place in New York and would air on Colors channel tonight.

