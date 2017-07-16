IIFA 2017 performance: This Judwaa face-off between Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan is the best thing you’d see today

IIFA 2017 performance: Salman Khan’s performance is such a throwback for every kid born in 90s. IIFA 2017 performance: Salman Khan’s performance is such a throwback for every kid born in 90s.

For all those who were born in early 90s, the songs from Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa are epic and iconic. A single tune from the song and your feet starts tapping without a sweat. Salman along with Varun Dhawan recreated a similar feeling on the stage of IIFA 2017 where they performed on the two iconic numbers, ‘Tan Tana Tan’ and ‘Oonchi Hai Building’, from David Dhawan directorial. This performance was part of Salman Khan’s closing act. For all Salman fans, it was a moment when childhood just flashed back in their eyes. And we are sure, you would have a similar feeling after watching the video.

Even for Varun, it was nothing less than an iconic moment as he shared the stage with Salman for the first time.

For the uninitiated, these songs will be a part of Varun’s upcoming film, Judwaa 2, which is a recreation of the 1997 hit film with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the leading ladies. And the cherry on the top is the fact that Salman will also appear in a cameo role and would shake a leg with the actors on ‘Tan Tana Tan.’

While Varun’s performance was full of energy and nostalgia, Salman also made his fans crazy by singing ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ from Hero. He dedicated the song to his fans, and of course, won everyone’s heart. His candid moments with Katrina Kaif from the press conference is still fresh in minds, so we know that the performance video is to be remembered for many IIFAs to come.

