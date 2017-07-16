IIFA 2017 performance: Shahid Kapoor brought the house down with robotics, Sushant Singh Rajput-Kriti Sanon give off boyfriend-girlfriend vibes. Watch videos

IIFA 2017 performances: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput colour New York City the Bollywood way. IIFA 2017 performances: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput colour New York City the Bollywood way.

IIFA 2017 has been a good event for the couples and rumoured couples of Bollywood. Two performances from the gala night that people cannot stop talking about is Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon’s much in love dance performance and Shahid Kapoor’s power-packed locking, popping and robotics act on stage. Shahid danced on Gandi Baat and some of his most popular tracks.

In fact, the evening was quite merry for Shahid as he also won the Best Actor Award in the leading role category for his film, Udta Punjab. The actor seemed extremely ecstatic about the win. He walked on the green carpet with his beloved wife Mira Rajput and their selfie together is the best thing to watch today.

Before Shahid, it was Sushant and Kriti who stole the limelight. The two have been rumoured to be dating each other and it got strong after looking at their performances. Sushant, who was a background dancer in 2006’s IIFA, took the front stage for the first time like a true star and made Kriti a part of this emotion. The two danced on ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ song from their recent release Raabta.

@itsSSR How adorable they r 😍💃

Bae u raised the temperature in whole #NewYork u illuminated all the universe , #IIFA2017 #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/gadIoIcfEH — NONA ❤ SUSHANT (@nonayousef7) July 16, 2017

Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role – Male – @shahidkapoor for Udta Punjab. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/TUYYnaJ7do — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

How adorable is this selfie of the powerhouse couple! @shahidkapoor and Mira Kapoor light up the #IIFA2017 green carpet! pic.twitter.com/YRtWTL68X7 — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 16, 2017

😍😍 These two would really good together in movie ,hmm? 😁 And look at that stunning smile on Sha’s face 😘❤ @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/YwYXPW5m4r — Utkarsha 🌸 (@Utkarsha_desai) July 16, 2017

Earlier, during an interview, Sushant spoke about his performance and said, “We would be performing on some old numbers and then will perform on my own songs for the first time. In 2013, I had performed a Ganapati aarthi as an opening act. Back then, I had just debuted as an actor. Now, life has completed a circle. I am excited.”

While Shahid would be seen in Padmavati, Sushant would next be seen in Karan Johar’s Drive.

