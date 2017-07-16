IIFA 2017 performance: Alia Bhatt mesmerises audiences by singing and dancing to popular tracks. See photos, videos

Alia Bhatt has dazzled audience with her performances at IIFA 2017. Alia Bhatt has dazzled audience with her performances at IIFA 2017.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards were held last night in New York and the who’s who of B-town gathered under one roof to celebrate cinema and everything that it stands for. While everyone from Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Salman Khan made an appearance, the Dear Zindagi actor, Alia Bhatt was definitely the one who stood out among the crowd.

Not only did Alia Bhatt grab the Best Actor award for Udta Punjab and the Myntra Style Icon Award but she also gave some mesmerising performances. Alia’s pumped-up energy when she shook a leg on some of Bollywood’s hit songs like “Radha” from Student of The Year and as she sang Sonam Kapoor and Badshah’s hit number “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Huyi Hai”, the crowd couldn’t stay seated. This was the perfect start for the awards night but Alia had a lot more to offer during the night. The actor made sure to leave the event with some Badrinath Ki Dulhania magic by dancing to the beats of its title track with co-star Varun Dhawan. When she gave away the Best Debut actor – Male to Diljit Dosanjh she sang a couple of lines of “Ikk Kudi” from their film, Udta Punjab as she couldn’t contain her excitement.

She also did something sweet along with Varun Dhawan for birthday girl Katrina Kaif. Alia and Varun sang a Happy Birthday song for the actor on stage and we just can’t get over the beautiful camaraderie between the two contemporaries.

Alia has made a name for herself as one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood after she consecutively delivered three blockbusters — Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

