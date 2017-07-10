IIFA 2017: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jackky Bhagnani to unveil first look of their short film Carbon at the event. See photos

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jackky Bhagnani are collaborating on the project for the first time. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jackky Bhagnani are collaborating on the project for the first time.

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani along with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be unveiling the first look of their upcoming short film Carbon on the 13th July at IIFA 2017 in New York.

Talking about the project, Jackky said, “As an actor and producer, the only way I know how to communicate with audiences is through film. Carbon deals with serious environmental issues like Global Warming & Climate Change and their impact on our world. As a citizen of this planet, I think it’s time we stop talking and start doing. Carbon is my attempt at creating awareness and I’m thankful to IIFA for giving me this platform.”

A futuristic film set in 2067, Carbon has been written and directed by Maitrey Bajpai and Rameez Khan, co-produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Prachi Desai, Yashpal Sharma and Jackky Bhagnani in lead roles.

While Jackky plays the protagonist with an artificial heart, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays the role of a man from Mars. “When Jackky and the team came to me with the script, I was very kicked with the idea of playing a guy who lives on Mars. And the fact that the film has its heart in the right place and makes all the right noises about environmental issues, was reason enough for me say yes right away!” said Nawaz.

Well, that’s definitely one heck of a film we are patiently waiting for. Meanwhile, Nawaz has couple of interesting projects in his hand. His Munna Michael is all set to release by the end of July.

