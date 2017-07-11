IIFA 2017: Jagga Jasoos star Ranbir Kapoor won’t attend but Katrina Kaif will perfom

IIFA 2017: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil nomination. IIFA 2017: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his Ae Dil Hai Mushkil nomination.

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, one of the nominees in the Best Actor category for the Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2017 for his 2016 blockbuster Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has said he feels great that his work is being acknowledged. Talking to the media at a promotional event of Jagga Jasoos here, Ranbir said he won’t be attending the IIFA this year, but wishes that the best actor honour goes to the most deserving and ‘best man’. “It feels great. Since the time I have come in the film industry, from last ten years, I have been nominated every year. So it feels great that your work is being acknowledged. I won’t be attending IIFA this year, but Katrina is performing this year. And, I wish, may the best man win the award and wish all the other nominations best of luck”, he said.

The Barfi actor is nominated alongside Shahid Kapoor for Udta Punjab, Shah Rukh Khan for Fan, Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni, Amitabh Bachchan for PINK and Salman Khan for Sultan. Karan Johar’s directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is the front runner in the nomination pack of the 18th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

Leading the race, the movie is nominated in a whopping eight popular categories including the Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress and four awards in the technical category including Background Score ( Pritam), Best Engineer (Shadab Rayeen), Cinematography (Anil Mehta, ISC, WICA) and Costume Designing (Manish Malhotra). Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were today spotted in the national capital promoting their film Jagga Jasoos, which is all set to hit theaters on July 14.

Set to be held at the iconic MetLife Stadium, New York, on the July 14-15, the 18th Edition of NEXA IIFA Awards will witness the felicitation of powerhouse performances and films at the highly anticipated Awards night.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App