IIFA 2017: Diljit Dosanjh’s energetic performance leaves New York asking for more, watch videos 

IIFA 2017 is here to treat all die hard Bollywood fans with an overdose of their superstars and some great performances from them. While the main event is yet to take place, the day two of the gala event witnessed the celebration of twenty-five years of Oscar winning music composer-singer A.R. Rahman in the music industry. A special medley by the maestro along with musicians Diljit Dosanjh, Benny Dayal, Javed Ali, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi and Haricharan Seshadri entertained the audience of the event.

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh mesmerised the people of the New York City at IIFA Rocks where he kick started the show. As the Udta Punjab actor sang Punjabi chartbuster, “Proper Patola” and many of his other hit Punjabi numbers the audience went berserk and rooted for Diljit. Maestros Kailash Kher and Hariharan took the ambience a notch further with their soulful voice and it was a musical joyride for audience.

Singer Mika Singh revealed that A.R. Rahman’s fans are so crazy for him that despite heavy rains they stayed back for the entire show. “People stayed back for the entire show even when it was heavy rain. That’s called the magic of @arrahman sir.. @IIFA @ColorsTV 🙏🙏,” tweeted Mika. He also posted his performance videos on his social media accounts. Sharing his feeling about the legendary singer, Mika wrote, “It’ s been 25 years he is being giving his heart and soul to music, felt great to perform and share the stage with the legend himself..”

Regaling the audience with his evergreen tunes. A memorable IIFA ROCKS indeed! Kudos to the magician behind the show! @arrahman #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/crddlzJcGs — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 15, 2017

Watch| Diljit Dosanjh, Kailash Kher, Hariharan, Mika Singh and Kamaal Khan performing at IIFA Rocks

The pride of Punjab @diljitdosanjh left the audience grooving to his beats! A stellar performance at IIFA ROCKS. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/K3g0SsC1Um — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) July 15, 2017

Bhangre da raja @diljitdosanjh slaying in New York #IIFA2017 ✌🏻👌🏻

Man. You Are The Best 🖤 pic.twitter.com/YpzhruRDW9 — Ashwarya Parnami (@AshwaryaParnami) July 15, 2017

Hands down the best part of the night @diljitdosanjh kamaal kar ditta paaji! 🙌🏼 #IIFARocks pic.twitter.com/4P9vhLen12 — Shilps ❤️ (@shilps86) July 15, 2017

The musical maestro @arrahman in action, doing what he does best – stealing people’s hearts with his music at IIFA ROCKS. #IIFA2017 pic.twitter.com/WhJoU053Pj — COLORS (@ColorsTV) July 15, 2017

people stayed back for the entire show even when it was heavy rain. That’s called the magic of @arrahman sir.. @IIFA @ColorsTV 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ArlWF8jrbr — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) July 15, 2017

😍#SalmanKhan Singing #MainHoonHeroTera with Kamaal Khan at #IIFARocks Green Carpet!

PS: Hear the Love of People in background for Him😍 iifa pic.twitter.com/oYEMy9b2tv — SᴀʟᴍᴀɴKʜᴀɴsٹیوب لائٹ (@SalluLicious) July 15, 2017

Tubelight actor Salman Khan too didn’t miss the chance of crooning two lines of his song, “Main Hoon Hero Tera” with singer Kamaal Khan. The MetLife Stadium saw the presence of stars such as Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and many others walked in style to attend IIFA Rocks.

