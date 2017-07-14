IIFA 2017 Day 1: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif stealing glances to Disha Patani ruling the ramp, here’s all that happened. See photos, videos  

IIFA 2017: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif looked adorable as they attended the IIFA press conference in New York. Disha Patani stole the show as she walked the ramp at IIFA Stomp. IIFA 2017: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif looked adorable as they attended the IIFA press conference in New York. Disha Patani stole the show as she walked the ramp at IIFA Stomp.

IIFA 2017 madness has begun in the New York City. With its grandeur, the 18th edition of the coveted award ceremony has all eyes set on it. The day one of the gala event began with an official press conference held at the Metropolitan Ballroom at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel. The conference witnessed the coming together of eminent Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan among others as they welcomed the biggest IIFA ever in New York.

Just like the IIFA press meet that happened last month in Mumbai, the New York City too wasn’t devoid of typical Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif moments. The two actors exchanged sweet little nothings with each other on the dais and could not take their eyes off each other either. As they looked into each other’s eyes, the fans of this ex-couple couldn’t stop themselves from gushing over their chemistry. The other couple which looked adorable together was Sushant Singh and Kriti Sanon.

Followed by the press conference was IIFA Stomp which saw energetic performance of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. The performance had the fans at Times Square going gaga over him. Another facet to IIFA Stomp was a glamorous fashion show right in the heart of the city with stars Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia and Huma Qureshi walking the ramp. The other starlet who left an imprint in the hearts of many at New York was Disha Patani. The two films old actor looked pretty as she walked the ramp at IIFA stomp.

See photos from Day one of IIFA 2017

Day one of the IIFA Weekend and Awards also introduces the first-of-its-kind “Shuruaat Gala” Dinner IIFA Societal Innovation Summit, a charity fundraiser organised by IIFA in association with The Global Education and Leadership Foundation (tGELF) at The Pierre in New York. This evening shall bring together the biggest celebrities from Bollywood and leaders from business, philanthropy, media, education and Arts.

Watch videos from Day one of IIFA 2017.

The day two of the event on July 14 will see unforgettable musical experience. A never-seen-before medley and energetic performances from Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Seshadri and Kamaal Khan among others will be seen with the legendary music composer and singer A.R. Rahman at IIFA Rocks. Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the global event. The final event will take place on July 15.

