IIFA 2017: Alia Bhatt sings Baadshah’s rap song Kar Gayi Chull, sends crowd into a frenzy. Watch video

Alia Bhatt is enjoying herself at IIFA 2017 that is currently taking place in New York City. The actor who will be making a debut as a performer at the awards ceremony this year enthralled the crowd with her singing act on stage. Alia sang the Baadshah’s rap song Kar Gayi Chull from her film Kapoor and Sons for the crowd gathered at the awards show. Alia was accompanied by TV host Maniesh Paul and actor Riteish Deshmukh. The three sang the song in full spirit and were cheered by the crowd. A video of the same has surfaced on social media and is going viral too.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the awards show, Alia said that success hasn’t changed her a bit. “I am the same person – from the time I was born and till now when I am working. I am still the same. I don’t think I have done something. I feel I am working and the achievements are the byproduct (of it).I put pressure on myself from my point of view. I want to challenge myself. I want to do serious stuff and I want to do comedy as well,” Alia told PTI.

“Their appreciation motivates me to do my best. It is because of them, their acceptance that I have reached here. The first award I won was for ‘Highway’ and I was very happy. I had sent the picture of the award to Imtiaz Ali (the director),” the actor added.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is busy working on Dragon co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s untitled next co-starring Vicky Kaushal.

