IFFI 2017: Sridevi to inaugurate the Indian Panorama Section, will pay homage to legends of Indian cinema

Sridevi, who was recently seen in MOM and who has ruled our hearts for years is all set to inaugurate the Indian Panorama Section at the 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in Goa. The veteran actor, who has contributed to Hindi cinema for the last fifty years, will be a part of celebrating the theme ‘Future of Indian Cinema’ at the much awaited film festival.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled for November 21 and Sridevi will be introducing the audience to IFFI’s official selection of feature and non-feature films under the Indian Panorama 2017 category.

Sridevi will be joined by her family including producer Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor, at the opening ceremony of the festival. Jahnvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s upcoming Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, Shahid Kapoor’s brother. Dhadak is the official Hindi remake of award winning Marathi film Sairat.

Sridevi will also be paying a special audio-visual homage to the legends of Indian cinema. Talking about the festival Sridevi said, “I look forward to attending IFFI this year. As IFFI gets into its 48th year, I look forward to celebrating Indian and world cinema, with some of the best talent from across the world”.

This segment of the film festival had been under controversy ever since the Information and Broadcasting Ministry excluded two films – Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malayalam film S Durga, and Marathi movie Nude helmed by Ravi Jadhav, from its list.

The 48th sdition of IFFI will take place from November 20-28, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.

