IFFI 2017 opening ceremony highlights: Shah Rukh Khan and Sridevi kick off the cinema carnival

International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which was founded in 1952, is back for its 48th edition. The festival will see the screening of 200 films and will open with renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s first India-based film Beyond the Clouds. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan inaugurated its opening ceremony today in Goa. Veteran actor Sridevi opened the Indian Panorama section at the festival. She also paid homage to the legends of Indian cinema.

This time around, this premiere Indian film festival that is held in the coastal city of Goa has been riven with controversies. Contentious films like Ravi Jadhav’s Marathi film Nude and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Malyalam S Durga and now Pakistani film Farhan Alam’s Saawan have been excluded from the festival. Check out the highlights of the event here.

Shah Rukh Khan addressed the inaugural ceremony of International Film Festival of India. He spoke on the occasion, “I think over the years, in the last thirty years, I have learnt one thing that films are a symbol of love, and filmmaking is about loving. And I don’t mean the love-stories I have been paddling for years. I truly believe films are made with the collaboration of hundreds of people coming together, working relentlessly for an idea they believe in, they love and want to share it with the world. This idea becomes the film that we all watch and sometimes we feel very happy watching it, sometimes we dance along with the film, at other times we get angry, disturbed or agitated, and that exactly is the magic of storytelling. The magic that has the power to touch all our senses, and in doing so, actually binding us together. The essence of storytelling is incomplete if there is no story-listener. I believe storytellers and story-listeners are, or should be like a family. There is a word in Sanskrit ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, it means bringing the world together like a family.”

Sridevi welcomed the guests and people from cinema industry to IFFI 2017. She also introduced the audience to IFFI’s official selection of feature and non-feature films under the Indian Panorama 2017 category. Sridevi was joined by her family including producer-husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor, at the ceremony. She also paid an audio-visual homage to the legends of Indian cinema.

Iranian auteur Majid Majidi, whose first India-based film Beyond the Clouds will kick-off the ceremony was also there. Beyond the Clouds stars Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. A glimpse from the film was showcased and Majidi was understandably excited. On the stage were the bigwigs of Indian cinema AR Rahman and Vishal Bhardwaj along with the young talents of the film.

Others from B-town were Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Hrishitaa Bhatt, filmmaker Muzzafar Ali, Vishal Bharadwaj and music maestro AR Rahman.

IFFI 2017 will conclude on November 28.

