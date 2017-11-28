IFFI 2017 winners list LIVE updates

Top Stories

International Film Festival of India or IFFI is an annual fiesta held in the beach state of Goa. This year, it began on November 22. The week-long event ended today in the presence of Salman Khan.

International Film Festival of India or IFFI 2017 had its closure in Goa on November 28. IFFI 2017 closing ceremony was attended by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Zaira Wasim, among others.
The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) made headlines this year. It made news more for the films screened (and not screened!). The closing ceremony of the cinema carnival, that kicked off on November 22 in Goa, is underway in Goa. After a week-long fiesta which saw the presence of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar among others descending on its stage, the IFFI 2017 winners are being announced today.

B-town biggies like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Zaira Wasim, Papon Angaraag and Huma Qureshi among others attended the closing ceremony. While films like S Durga and Nude remained at the receiving end of controversies which hogged the festival this year, many others won hearts and turned out victorious.

Here is the complete list of winners at the IFFI 2017.

Best Film Award – 120 Beats Per Minute by Robin Campillo

Best Female Actor Award – Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvatta, Take Off

Best Male Actor Award – Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Beats Per Minute

Best Director Award – Vivian Qu, Angels Wear White

Lifetime Achievement Award – Atom Egoyan

Best Debut Film of a Director Award – Kiro Russo, Dark Skull

ICFT Unesco Gandhi Medal – Kshitij A Horizon

Special Jury Award – Mahesh Narayanan, Take Off

