IFFI 2017 winners list LIVE updates

The 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) made headlines this year. It made news more for the films screened (and not screened!). The closing ceremony of the cinema carnival, that kicked off on November 22 in Goa, is underway in Goa. After a week-long fiesta which saw the presence of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar among others descending on its stage, the IFFI 2017 winners are being announced today.

B-town biggies like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre, Zaira Wasim, Papon Angaraag and Huma Qureshi among others attended the closing ceremony. While films like S Durga and Nude remained at the receiving end of controversies which hogged the festival this year, many others won hearts and turned out victorious.

Here is the complete list of winners at the IFFI 2017.

Best Film Award – 120 Beats Per Minute by Robin Campillo

Best Female Actor Award – Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvatta, Take Off

#IFFI2017 Silver Peacock for the Best Actress goes to the super-talented actress Parvathy Thiruvoth Kottuvatta for the Malayalam film Take Off. pic.twitter.com/IkZakqwgOp — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

Best Male Actor Award – Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Beats Per Minute

Best Director Award – Vivian Qu, Angels Wear White

Lifetime Achievement Award – Atom Egoyan

Best Debut Film of a Director Award – Kiro Russo, Dark Skull

#IFFI2017 The Prestigious Silver Peacock Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director goes to Director Kiro Russo for the film Dark Skull (Viejo Calavera) pic.twitter.com/tF3sSm9SOK — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

ICFT Unesco Gandhi Medal – Kshitij A Horizon

#IFFI2017 The ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal goes to the Marathi Film Kshitij-A Horizon @KshitijTheFilm by Manoj Kadam. pic.twitter.com/DWHrdeh3He — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

The winner of the ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal of #IFFI2017 – Marathi film @KshitijTheFilmpic.twitter.com/DxbDgD1TQd — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

Special Jury Award – Mahesh Narayanan, Take Off

The Special Jury Award of #IFFI2017 was presented to the Director @maheshNrayan for the film #TakeOff, which is based on the ordeal of Indian nurses in the city of Tikrit, Iraq. pic.twitter.com/L30SfTBbYX — IFFI 2017 (@IFFIGoa) November 28, 2017

