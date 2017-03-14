I’d love to do an action film: Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty will be seen in Mubarakan. Athiya Shetty will be seen in Mubarakan.

Actress Athiya Shetty, who is currently busy shooting for the romantic-comedy Mubarakan, says she would love to be part of an actioner. The actress, who has donned a biker’s avatar for the cosmetic brand Maybelline New York’s Colossal Kajal product, says she enjoyed sporting the look.

Asked if she would like to be part of a stunt or bike-based film, Athiya told IANS over e-mail: “Yes, I absolutely enjoyed donning the biker girl look for the TVC and, if given a chance, I’d love to do an action film as well.” Athiya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, made her debut in the 2015 romantic-action film “Hero”, directed by Nikhil Advani. She made her debut with actor Sooraj Pancholi. The film was a remake of veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s directorial 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff.

The actress will now be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Anil Kapoor, actors Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in Mubarakan, which is directed by Anees Bazmee. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 28.

Star kids get a platform to start their career, but after their debut, they have to prove themselves, says actress Athiya Shetty as she looks to firm up her place in Bollywood by doing quality films. The 24-year-old says her focus at this point in her fledgeling career is to prove herself as an actress in the fiercely competitive world of Hindi cinema.

“I need to prove myself in the industry as an actor. As kids from film family we do have a platform but what we do after our first film is on our own and the journey is important,” Athiya. The daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, who made her acting debut last year opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Salman Khan’s home production Hero, says she wants to do quality films and meaningful roles.

