ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood is cheering India’s women cricket team

India’s women team would be competing with England women’s team for the title of Women World Cup 2017 champion, which is going to be held in London today. As the match is just a few hours away from being aired, the Bollywood stars cannot help but cheer for the team from wherever they are. Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, it seems like everyone has their eyes on captain Mithali Raj and her team, which has been giving some outstanding performances in last few matches. Shah Rukh, who is spending his time with kids in Los Angeles, has sent his love to the team on Twitter. He wrote, “To the Women in Blue for the WWC17 Finals. You make us the most proud. All the best & have a great game. Love to the Ladies.”

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, who is in London to promote his next release Toilet Ek Prem Katha, took to Twitter and wrote, “Come on India, let our #WomenInBlue feel the support of a billion fans! #Proud #WWC17” The actor also revealed that he would be cheering for the team by making his presence at the stadium. “Big day for women and sports tomorrow. Join me on #StarSports as I cheer the #WomenInBlue live from the stadium.”

Anushka Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing the @BCCIWomen team congratulations for the superb run & all the best for the finals today! Go girls 🙌😘 #WWC17 #INDvENG #WWC17Final”

Judwaa 2 stars @Varun_dvn and @taapsee share their ‘twin’ messages for the #WomenInBlue! Watch Cricket Live tomorrow at 2 PM on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/KzAqh8GLVb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 22, 2017

“Women in blue, we are so proud of you. It’s time to bring the world cup home. So, go out there, kick some butt, and make us more proud. Get the world come home,” Sonakshi said in a video she shared on Twitter.

Apart from her, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rahul Bose and other actors took to Twitter.

