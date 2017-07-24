Latest News
ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 Finals: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and other stars cheer-up the Indian women cricket team post their loss

As Akshay Kumar made a point to meet and greet the Indian women cricket team at London post their final game against England at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra along with other super stars also stayed united and cheered for the girls for their performance in the entire series.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:July 24, 2017 9:08 am
ICC womens world cup finale, womens world cup 2017, akshay kumar, shah rukh khan, priyanka chopra, anushka sharma, amitabh bachchan Celebrities support Indian women’s cricket team post their loss at ICC Women’s World Cup.
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, every celebrity from the film industry had their eyes glued to the screens to know the fate of the India’s women cricketing squad. The team had the perfect chance to get the winner trophy of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 as they played really well in the first half where they chose to field. But in the second innings, their luck did not favour and they lost the title to England. However, the fight was definitely an experience, and while the team was in tears after their loss, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and many other B-town stars came together to cheer up the team and make them realise that winning and losing is part of the game, and it’s the fight that matters.

Akshay, who was in London to promote his upcoming film, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, made a point to experience the match live. He kept cheering the team through Twitter and then in live too. Post match, he met the team and made them laugh. He posted a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Even Broken Hearts Can Laugh!! These Women have started a revolution & I couldn’t be more proud.”

Shah Rukh took to Twitter and wrote, “I wish I was there to give the Lovely Ladies a hug. Be proud girls we have achieved greatness today. @BCCIWomen u made all Indians proud.” Priyanka Chopra, who is back to Los Angeles to her shoot life, wrote, “Well played #WomenInBlue, it’s been an incredible journey and you will always be an inspiration for girls across India…”

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “This team has woken us all up to women’s cricket in india. Great game girls. Almost had it. #proud.” Anushka Sharma wrote, “Salute the determination & passion shown by the women in blue! Tough luck. But girls, you’ve won our hearts.”

 

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Until you loose, you shall never know the joy of victory ! Well played ladies .. Bhartiya Nari Zindabad.”

