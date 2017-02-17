I will not hide my marriage: Kangana Ranaut

“I just want to focus on promoting Rangoon right now. There will be a time for this (marriage) and I will not shy away from marriage. “ “I just want to focus on promoting Rangoon right now. There will be a time for this (marriage) and I will not shy away from marriage. “

Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is currently focusing on her films but if and when she gets married she will never hide it from the world. Kangana will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. “I just want to focus on promoting Rangoon right now. There will be a time for this (marriage) and I will not shy away from marriage. I will not hide anything (referring to being in a relationship) as I am not like that,” the 29-year-old actress told PTI.

Recently, in an interview, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said that she is in a relationship and wants to get married this year. Coming from a small town of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana has made it big in Bollywood but her personal life has been in limelight thanks to her ugly spat with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan ended with both the actors slapping legal notices at each other. While Hrithik denies being in a relationship with Kangana, the actress maintains that they were romantically involved.

Meanwhile, Kangana is also going to feature in Koffee With Karan. “You (Karan) will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is like you know very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia,” the actor said. During Koffee Shots, Kangana also expressed that she is super jealous of Aamir Khan as his recent film, Dangal, made so much money. However, at this moment, Saif remained unaffected but little did he know that the shots and the questions had just begun.