‘I will never be happy with my career’

Nimrat Kaur describes herself as self-made, sensitive, brutally honest, non-diplomatic and non-controversial. The 36-year-old actor has already found appreciation in Bollywood and is not apprehensive about being stereotyped. Unlike her on-screen persona, Kaur loves masala movies. She, however, makes a conscious effort to be picky when it comes to taking up new projects. Kaur was in Chandigarh to launch a line of beauty products. She spoke about acting being part plan and part providence. Excerpts from an interview:

You began as a model. Watching you walk the ramp today, you seemed to have a good time.

Honestly, I love it. The energy backstage is infectious, the music, make-up, glamour, it’s all amazing. It’s like months of hard work coming to an end within a fraction of minutes. My only fear is that I’ll trip and I always thank god after a successful walk.

Is there anything about being a model that puts you off?

I don’t think I should complain about a life which is extremely blessed. But getting dolled up on a daily basis is something I am not very enthusiastic about. Sometimes, you just want to make a top bun and relax.

How would you describe your personal style?

It’s very convenient. I like to keep it weather-friendly and I usually follow my sister’s recommendations. She is in the fashion business in New York. I like to experiment with different looks, but I don’t make a big deal of it, for it’s not like my life revolves around it. I like to stick to classics.

Was being an actor always the plan?

I always wanted to be an actor. I began with modelling, for it gets you noticed, makes you learn the ropes and earn money. Then I pursued theatre. It was a little bit of plan and a little bit of providence that led me to this place.

What are the stories that fascinate you?

My first choice is a role that I haven’t done before and it should be interesting for the audience as well.

At this point in time, Punjabi cinema is presenting very interesting work. Since you are comfortable with the language, are you planning to take up any projects?

If something interesting is offered, then definitely. My familiarity with Punjabi gives me an edge in the Punjabi film industry, which is evolving.

Are you happy with the way your career is taking shape?

I will never be happy with my career. It has to do with my personality. But yes, I would like to work more.

Did your Army background prove an asset for your role in The Test Case, the story of Captain Shikha Sharma, the first woman to be enrolled in the Indian Army’s Special Forces Unit?

I feel that’s the reason I was handpicked for the role. Although I left my Army dreams behind as soon as I entered my teens, my father was in the Army, I have grown up in cantonments so the environment was very familiar. But playing the character was a different ball game. Because of the familiarity some things came to me naturally, others I had to work hard on. The Test Case, however, was a rewarding journey. Striking a balance between showcasing Shikha as a bit dramatic and sensitive was very interesting.

Have your choices in roles, which are mostly realistic, stereotyped you?

I don’t think I can fight that. It’s a part of being an actor and you have to accept it rather than disregard it. You have to play that part for a while until somebody somewhere sees you in a different light and presents you in the same. So I am happy to take this on right now, for I know it’s for the right reasons, but yes I do look forward to change.

