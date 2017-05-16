Arjun Kapoor : I’ll be lying if I say failures don’t affect me

Arjun Kapoor always tries his best that his producers do not lose money because of his creative whim. Arjun Kapoor always tries his best that his producers do not lose money because of his creative whim.

Arjun Kapoor is a producer’s son and the actor says he understands the nuances of movie business, so much so that it hits him hard when his films do not generate revenue. The 31-year-old star says he is passionate about films and believes in making his producers feel secure about their investment in him. “I will be lying if I say failures don’t affect me. I am passionate about films. I never want my producers to lose a single rupee. I can’t guarantee that they will make money as it depends on how the film is made, but I always try that they should not lose money,” Arjun told PTI.

The actor says he will never risk a producer’s money for the sake of his creative satisfaction. “If you are ambitious then you should have the means to pull it off. I don’t want people to lose money because of my creative whim. I can do that once or twice, but after that I won’t be considered for the films which producers feel will do good business,” he adds.

Arjun, who was last seen in 2016 film Ki & Ka, has decided to slow down a bit as he enjoys investing his time in one film at a time. The actor says his aim is to give his best to every role that comes his way. “When you start out, you do everything you get. You feel that you may not get a chance in future. But now I want to give an output that will make me happy. I have discovered that I enjoy working on one film at a time. It may have repercussions… But I want, to be honest to my characters.”Arjun says he likes having some gap in his movies as it generates curiosity in the audience.

The actor says he has never been insecure about being seen all the time. “Otherwise, I would have done most of the films which were offered to me. I choose films for the love of the character and not because I want to be seen.” Arjun’s next release is Half Girlfriend which stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. Directed by Mohit Suri the movie is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name.

Half Girlfriend will hit the screens this Friday.

