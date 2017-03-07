I will abuse you and block you: Rishi Kapoor on sending abusive tweets to women

Rishi Kapoor once again made headlines when he recently sent abusive messages to women on Twitter. Rishi Kapoor once again made headlines when he recently sent abusive messages to women on Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor does have a short fuse. His anger sometimes takes the form of direct, angry tweets that inadvertently go on to dismay many people. The actor once again made headlines when he recently sent abusive messages to women on Twitter. The situation became so bad that these women have also shared screenshots of these direct messages (DM) from Rishi Kapoor.

Now that actor has spoken in his defence saying that he can’t keep quiet if somebody abuses him. “They are the ones who are abusing me and taking advantage of my situation. The way I have stopped entertaining them is that I go to them and teach them a lesson and come back. They are nonsensical people. They are the ones who are following me. Only if they are following me, can I go to them and send them a direct message. You can’t bloody follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet. I won’t leave these guys. You will lose being a friend of mine. These people think they can get away with anything. They think they are smart a**es,” Rishi told Hindustan Times.

Another idiot. If I respect your country and your country’s cricket I expect the same from you. Blocked. http://t.co/bQpjvsdps2 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2017

Also Read: I don’t want to waste my time writing an item number: Prasoon Joshi

The actor also said that people who follow him on Twitter should follow a certain dictum. “I have a decent following (on Twitter). There are decent fans who love me. They are not my fans, they are my friends. I am a popular tweeter and I have certain people who love my tweets. If you want to be among my twitter friends, you have to go by a certain dictum. You can’t come to me and abuse me. If you do that, I will not leave you. I will abuse you and then block you,” said actor.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd