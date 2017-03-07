Latest news

I will abuse you and block you: Rishi Kapoor on sending abusive tweets to women

Rishi Kapoor has spoken in his defence saying that he can't keep quiet if somebody abuses him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 7, 2017 8:00 pm
Rishi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor actor, Rishi Kapoor twitter dms, Rishi Kapoor abusive twitter messages, Rishi Kapoor twitter dm, Rishi Kapoor socail media, Rishi Kapoor news, entertainment news, indian express, indian express news Rishi Kapoor once again made headlines when he recently sent abusive messages to women on Twitter.

Rishi Kapoor does have a short fuse. His anger sometimes takes the form of direct, angry tweets that inadvertently go on to dismay many people. The actor once again made headlines when he recently sent abusive messages to women on Twitter. The situation became so bad that these women have also shared screenshots of these direct messages (DM) from Rishi Kapoor.

Now that actor has spoken in his defence saying that he can’t keep quiet if somebody abuses him. “They are the ones who are abusing me and taking advantage of my situation. The way I have stopped entertaining them is that I go to them and teach them a lesson and come back. They are nonsensical people. They are the ones who are following me. Only if they are following me, can I go to them and send them a direct message. You can’t bloody follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet. I won’t leave these guys. You will lose being a friend of mine. These people think they can get away with anything. They think they are smart a**es,” Rishi told Hindustan Times.

The actor also said that people who follow him on Twitter should follow a certain dictum. “I have a decent following (on Twitter). There are decent fans who love me. They are not my fans, they are my friends. I am a popular tweeter and I have certain people who love my tweets. If you want to be among my twitter friends, you have to go by a certain dictum. You can’t come to me and abuse me. If you do that, I will not leave you. I will abuse you and then block you,” said actor.

