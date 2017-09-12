I wanted to be a tycoon but I almost went bankrupt, says Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher is back as a producer! Anupam Kher is back as a producer!

Anupam Kher is all set to wear the film producer’s hat once again. This time for Ranchi Diaries. Since his last production venture Maine Gandhi Ko Mahi Maara was critically acclaimed, one expected Kher to produce more films. However, that did not happen.

Infact, he recently shared how he wanted to pursue production more, but it didn’t happen. He said, “With the last film I produced, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, I wanted to be a tycoon but I almost went bankrupt. I really did this. Nothing worked. I wanted an ‘Anupam Kher Studio Limited’, and then I realised I didn’t even have five thousand rupees.”

To revive his career and finances, Kher said, “I made my play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, which was based on my failures, and it gave me maximum amount of money. That was my autobiographical play.”

So, what made him co-produce Ranchi Diaries? Anupam Kher said, “When Sattwik (Mohanty) came, he had the same look which I had when I had gone to meet Bhatt sahab. I thought if I could help then why not. If the film does well or not, it is up to the audience, but my job was to bring the film to a certain level.”

Kher also added, “I am a living example that if you work hard, you’ll succeed. I came to this city with Rs 37, today I am the producer of this film. Hard work matters.”

Mahesh Bhatt who was present at the film’s trailer launch shared his experience of working with Kher on his film Saaransh. He said that he had given Rs 30 to Kher back then, to go back home.

“He came to drop me at the airport and I realised his silence. He was wondering how he would go back. I gave him Rs 30 which he doesn’t talk about,” Bhatt quipped.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd