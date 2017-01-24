I want to do a Bollywood love story: Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan is in India for promotions of his film Kung Fu Yoga that also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur. Jackie Chan is in India for promotions of his film Kung Fu Yoga that also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

Action star Jackie Chan says he wants to do a Bollywood film that has elements of romance and dance.

The 62-year-old actor, who is in India to promote his upcoming film Kung Fu Yoga, said he is tired of doing just action and would like to romance on-screen.

“I want to do it (Hindi film). Ask some Bollywood director to hire me. No more action for me, I want to do dance and do a love story. I tried very hard to do it (Bollywood film) but the script did not work out. But after 11 years I am here. It’s one of my dream I want to do it (Bollywood film),” Jackie told reporters here at a promotional event of his upcoming film “Kung Fu Yoga”.

Also read | Jackie Chan lands in India for Kung Fu Yoga promotions, Sonu Sood plays host. See pics

The legendary actor arrived in the city this morning for the India promotions of his film that also stars Bollywood actors Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

“I would want to come again to India. I come here for film festivals, charity and for films. I know you all love me and even I love you all,” he said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

After spending 56 years in the movies, Jackie Chan received the honorary Oscar in 2016, but the action star says he does not work for awards and his only motivation are his fans.

Also read | Salman Khan gets adorable click with Kung Fu Yoga star Jackie Chan, see pic

“When I make or do any film I don’t think of awards or anything. (My films were considered) cheap action comedy movies. I don’t care as I am not for awards I am for the audience. Even if my films do well at the box office or not do good, or people watch my films or don’t watch my films I will continue to risk my life for every movie,” Jackie told reporters here.

“They saw (referring to his work) after 56 years I did not change; I was doing the same thing, which is why they decided to give me the Oscar. I think one should continue to do their best always. Oscars came to me and I did not go to Oscars,” he said.

Check out the pics of Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga press conference

The 62-year-old action star was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Eighth Annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Center in Los Angeles.

The actor is now looking forward to the release of Kung Fu Yoga.